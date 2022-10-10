Defense Keeps Bengals In It Again With Another Gem As Offense Seeks Answers

"He's the MVP of our league for a reason," said the brilliant Sam Hubbard from the left edge of the Bengals front, shaking his head over Jackson. "We knew they only needed a few yards and it's really hard because you're thinking about rushing the passer to end the game, but they have all their rushing attack and all they need is a couple of yards and they have all their timeouts. Tough spot to be in with that offense, but we could have avoided being in that spot defensively by making some more plays instead of having some missed opportunities."

That was hard to buy after guys like Hubbard (four tackles), relentless linebacker Germaine Pratt (eight tackles and a sack) and ubiquitous safety Vonn Bell (third interception in two games) left it all out there. The defense couldn't have done much more after giving Jackson just one touchdown and continuing their remarkable season-long streak of not allowing a touchdown in the second half.

"I thought the defense played well from start to finish. Obviously, we'd like to get a stop on the last drive," said Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. "They did a really good job against a really explosive, tough offense. The offense gave them the three points to start the second half with the turnover."

That was Burrow's first interception since the opener, admitting he never saw old LSU buddy Patrick Queen roaming at linebacker. But it was the turnover on downs, the inability to punch it on a first-and-goal from the 2 late in the third quarter that was most costly.

Compounding the problem was the absence of the classic jump-ball goal-line receiver in 6-4 Tee Higgins, whose balky ankle would let him play only ten early snaps.

Not only did they not get it in, they tried a gadget play (the Philly Special that Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters turned into the Baltimore Chop) and then on fourth down they eschewed the field goal for another gadget play, a shovel pass that went incomplete.

"I think you have to go for it," Burrow said. "If you get seven points it really changes the game, so I think you have to go for it."