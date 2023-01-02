S.W.A.T Team Enjoying How Bengals DBs Ruling The Jungle

When Miller got them a spot at the Tri-County Mall, he ended up needing to do his own tactical negotiations with the Springdale police. About 1,000 fans overran the place and they had to shut it down while the guys signed the S.W.A.T. Team poster and everything else that got shoved at them that wild day.

All three felt the love and stayed in Cincinnati to live their lives and they're enjoying this season watching another secondary take over because they follow it all

Wilcots is the velvet voice of Sirius NFL Radio's Opening Drive. Fulcher is the host of Bengals Nation at OTR Eatery every Wednesday with Bell and slot cornerback Mike Hilton, as well as serving the team's NFL uniform liaison on game days. Thomas, still a physical specimen believed to be the first NFL player to return in the same year he tore an ACL for the 1990 AFC Central champs, is a youth coach and trainer.

"We all love Lou Anarumo," says Wilcots of the Bengals defensive coordinator. "We talk about it all the time. He's a great coach. He knows how to play defense from back to front. The best defensive coaches do it that way. Dick LeBeau. Tony Dungy. Bill Belichick. Tom Landry. They know it starts on the back end."

Dick LeBeau, of course, is the defensive coordinator from that '88 team who created the zone blitz largely out of Fulcher's once-in-a-generation versatility. "Fulcher 2 Stay," was the call and he rode it to three Pro Bowls and 31 career interceptions while also winning two team tackling titles.

"I think that's what set me apart from most safeties in the league at that time," says Fulcher, who always stuns the current Bengals secondary when he tells them he played at 240 pounds. "When you wanted a run stuffer, I was there. When you wanted a pass defensed, I would go back and do it. I tell them I played at 240 and they say, 'No freaking way!'"

Fulcher looks at Bell and sees himself and Esiason said almost as much last week when he reminisced about '88.

"How many times," Esiason asked, "did Fulcher and those guys make a play back there when we needed it?"

When the Patriots got a rare long touchdown pass against them last week on a tipped ball (the Bengals have allowed the third fewest touchdown passes this season), Bell told Fulcher he wished he could have either sacked quarterback Mac Jones or knocked the ball down.

"That sounds like me. There are football players who have a knack for getting the ball. I was one of those guys. When I watch Vonn, he's not out to destroy players. He tries to disrupt them," Fulcher says. "He may miss a tackle or let a guy get six or seven (yards) after the catch, but he's steady trying to punch the ball out and that makes him different than a lot of players. Some safeties try to make the kill. Vonn is trying to disrupt the play and take the ball away and that puts him in a class by himself."