Upbeat Joe Burrow Senses Bengals Offense Rounding Into Form

Burrow has received some advice from the NFL's most famous injured quarterback. Aaron Rodgers, felled for the year with an Achilles' injury, recently counseled Burrow and while Burrow wouldn't reveal specifics of the conversation, he appreciated the words.

"We connected last week. He's dealt with calf issues his whole career and (I) wanted to use him as a resource and get his thoughts, what he might have done," Burrow said. "I think I take into account what he has to say. He's been through it, done that. And he was great about it. So, going to continue to use that as a resource. He's a great guy. Whenever you have a guy like that, that's willing to help, you're going to use it."

It's not the first time Burrow has knocked on the door of the elite quarterbacks, a quest he likes to keep private.

"It takes a certain kind of person to get to this point and have success and I think that's what we all have in common," Burrow said. "When you get together you can talk like you know each other even though you really don't. Because everybody has respect for everybody that gets to this point.

"The reason I play the game is for the relationships in the locker room and I love going up after a game giving respect to people who make great plays. Telling people they did a great job when I feel like they played well. That's one of my favorite parts of the game. It's really why I play it."

Burrow seeks crisper play from an offense uncharacteristically ranked 30th against the Titans' No. 31. He's looking to capitalize on Monday night's momentum that saw them keep the ball for 36 minutes while generating the first play of the season in excess of 25 yards to a wide receiver when Ja'Marr Chase caught a 43-yard corner route.

"We've got to be better on all fronts," Burrow said. "I thought the offensive line played really well on Monday. But I've got to be better. Receivers have to be better. We've got to be better as a unit and have to be more cohesive. We've got to be on the same page. We haven't quite hit our stride yet. But that's coming."