Unguarded Reflections For Boling  

Clint Boling's Bengals career at left guard started behind a curtain of silence blanketed by the 2011 Lockout.

One day Bengals offensive line coach Paul Alexander and head coach Marvin Lewis told him they had drafted him in the fourth round. Then Sirius Radio Silence. Per NFL rules he couldn't talk to them or anyone else on the team for the next three more months until the eve of training camp at Georgetown College.

Eight years later on Monday in front of his Paul Brown Stadium locker, Boling's career came to an end while a crescendo of praise stretching from Bengals president Mike Brown's corner office to Duke Tobin's draft board greeted his retirement at age 30.

Brown called him "a first-rate person." Tobin, the Bengals director of player personnel, said he "epitomizes everything a scout hopes for when they draft a player. He's been a rock and stabilizing force for eight seasons." New head coach Zac Taylor, who Xed and Oed for the Rams the past two seasons with Boling confidant Andrew Whitworth at left tackle, said the two men that anchored the Bengals' left side for so long, "both have those leadership qualities you look for. They really lead by example, guys that young players can look up to and mold their technique and the way they approach the game, study the game."

As usual, the spare-speaking Boling had little to add. Except that his decision to retire is based purely on a medical condition that developed shortly after season in the form of a potential pulmonary embolism stemming from a blood clot in his right leg and that if his son ever wants to play football he'd be all for it if the age is right.

That is, if he has a son. He joked he'd like to have another child and he could go for the girl sweep to join 20-month-old Emma and five-month-old Avery, the two major reasons for Monday's decision.

"I'm expecting this fall to chase some kids around. Well, one of them isn't really mobile yet," Boling said. "It's about my family. It's the most important thing in my life right now … (The condition) is not something to take on."

All of which is no surprise to Whitworth, the Rams left tackle and Boling's tag-team partner on the left side of the Bengals' line for five seasons, four playoffs and two AFC North titles. At 37 and no looming threatening medical complications, even Whitworth's decision to keep playing has been shortened to a year-to-year review for the last several offseasons.