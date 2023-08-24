Training Camp Report: Tyler Boyd Never Doubts Joe Burrow Connection; Chidobe Awuzie Picks Up And Off Where He Left; Ja'Marr One Hands Play Of Day

PLAYER OF THE DAY, CB Chidobe Awuzie

Another day it could have been a handful of guys. Tight end Tanner Hudson made back-to-back eye catches. Rookie edge Myles Murphy had multiple sacks bouncing between the ones and twos. Chase darted in and out with some nicely contested catches.

But Awuzie's opening play when he outfought Chase on a deep out is the most significant thing that happened to the Bengals Wednesday.

"I'd say he's back," Chase said. "I let him get too close to me. He looks good."

Awuzie admits it's the kind of play that can get you fast-forwarding to Cleveland, But, as a chess aficionado, he's also a pragmatist.

"I kind of read (the depth of the route). I had good anticipation on it," Awuzie said. "It definitely makes you feel, 'OK, I can do this in a full game.' I know how to caution myself. It's still a process. I'm still doing limited amount of reps. I'm still not out there every play. I'm still taking it day-by-day."

The play was a memo reminder of the daily heavyweight bouts Awuzie and Chase staged the last two training camps. If you're looking for some of the reasons Chase has been a Pro Bowler both years in the league during a stretch Awuzie has emerged as an elite cornerback, start with those camp matchups.

"I miss it. I think we make each other better," Awuzie said. "Going against him, Tee, TB, we communicate on how we cover something or how they run something. It's a two-sided thing. It's a good relationship."

PLAY OF THE DAY: WR Ja'Marr Chase

He's made a couple of these lately. On Wednesday he ran a back-shoulder route on the sideline and had to contend with tight coverage. No problem. He was able to spin around and, in one motion, pluck the ball out of the air with one hand and, it appeared from across the way, get both feet down in-bounds.

"Instincts," Chase said. "Well-placed ball and I was able to make a play."

It would seem if Awuzie is ready, so is Chase.

"I feel great. It's been smooth," said Chase, who has some of the same goals as his previous two seasons, such as winning a Super Bowl and getting 1,500 yards.

But he also has new ones and won't elaborate.

"To have all the same goals would mean nothing," he said.