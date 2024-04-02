Bengals Pro Bowl Special Teams Hopeful Tycen Anderson Seeks To Rule With Lofty Tackles Goal

"Mike Thomas has so much respect for his game, I would be stupid if I didn't throw on some tape and check him out," Anderson says.

But there is no tape for what awaits Anderson and the rest of the NFL when it comes to negotiating the new kickoff that now features the return team and the kick team five yards apart to go with near-elimination of touchbacks. Well, there is, and Anderson has watched some of those XFL kickoffs, so he knows his speed isn't going to carry him.

If he didn't know it, Simmons let him in on it.

"Like playing tag in a phone booth," Simmons told him. "Whatever you're bench pressing, do two more sets."

As Simmons says, "There's going to be more in-line fighting. More strength to shed."

At 6-2, 210 pounds, it's not like Anderson is a shrinking violet. The man had 237 tackles in 55 college games at Toledo. But …

"I don't know how I feel about it. I've got to really experience it to know how I'll feel. It looks like it's going to be fun," Anderson says. "We've got a five-yard box to make stuff happen and get guys down. It's going to be a lot safer just because those collisions are not going to be as impactful, I guess. We'll see.

"It's new for everybody, so everybody is going to be trying to figure certain things out. I think I'm a smart dude and figures stuff out quickly … I don't have that same space to build up to that speed. I'm a 21-mile- per-hour guy. I'm not going to be able to run my fastest or up to the speed I'm usually defeating blocks. Now I've got to use my quickness and use my strength to get off blocks and make plays at the point of contact."

Simmons thinks Anderson's athleticism and movement are going to make him a factor on kick cover, but his speed still reigns supreme on punts. And Anderson believes a play is a play no matter the rules.