Training Camp Report: Hendrickson's Edge; Tireless Ja'Marr Dabbles In Punt Returns; Speedy DBs Impress

This is why the Bengals love Pro Bowl sacker Trey Hendrickson and why he's been so synonymous with their success the past two seasons and why they extended his contract for another year this week and is here through 2025 to continue one of the NFL's most successful decades.

He knows exactly where he stands among the NFL's elite pass rushers. Tell him he has the fourth most sacks of the 2020s and he'll ask you who is ahead of him.

By the time you run past Myles Garrett's 44, T.J. Watt's 43 and Hasaan Reddick's 39.5 and get to his 35.5, he's smiling with a lethal competitive edge.

"Maybe I am looking at it, but you know I'm not going to tell you," Hendrickson said after Thursday's practice. "I know pretty much every good rusher and their plans. I try to study those guys. They're the best for a reason."

Hendrickson probably knows their salaries down to their decimal point, too, and that's what makes him one of the best.

"He brings a lot of intensity. He pushes me," said Sam Hubbard, his Bash brother on the other edge. "We're very competitive. Coming in every day with a guy that's going to push you to do your best, it makes you a better player. Walking in here and having no competition makes you stagnant and he continues to push me to be a better player every day."

Hendrickson talked about his love of the organization Thursday. This is why the Bengals love him back.

Take that first scrum of training camp, which, by the way, already seems to be a century ago. On Wednesday's second snap, Hendrickson and his rival from that long ago AFC title game of last January, new left tackle Orlando Brown, did enough damage that Hendrickson's bloody neck emerged from what looked to be some bad '70s slasher movie.

"It's all good. It was more of the guys pulling me back," Hendrickson said. "Just a dog on a leash. It happens. It definitely looks more gruesome. There was a little bit of shock and awe when I came home to my wife. Everything took care of itself. There was nothing serious. I love to compete. I love the back-and-forth, so it was fun getting into it with him. On to the next. We've had multiple conversations. The end goal is to get us better and we're probably going to have to limit those altercations."

Brown apologized soon after, but no one was surprised Hendrickson was in the first scuffle. He makes no bones about his seemingly bottomless vat of moods. His old teammate, Jessie Bates III, would talk in wonderment about what Hendrickson called his "black-outs," moments on the field he is somebody else and then can't remember.

And when Brown talked about his own Pro Bowl "black-outs," Wednesday, well, this is how you get better.

"I think the max is one on offense and one on defense, so I think we've hit our max," Hendrickson said with a smile. "It was great. Anytime we're competing at the highest level, things like that are going to happen. It's just on to the next day and I do appreciate those things.

"He's my teammate. Nothing we're more focused on than making the Bengals the best team. I think you can ask him the same thing. He's a Bengal. I think he's happy to be a Bengal. There's a lot of things that go into that. We're just looking forward to a good season, going hard against each other and making each other better."

Hendrickson is not only studying the Watts and Garretts, but also the Orlando Browns.

"I think he's obviously one of the best to do it at left tackle," Hendrickson said. "You just don't see guys with that kind of length and athletic ability around. He's very special. He's going to help me achieve goals that I want to achieve and through that there is going to be a lot of competitive fire."

Hendrickson, 28, fans his fire from every angle. He rang up 13.5 sacks for the Saints to start the decade and couldn't get re-signed.

"I leave all the voting, critiquing, you go back five years and you can read some critics that I wouldn't be in the league any more if it was all true," Hendrickson said. "That's the thing, I just stayed out of it. I still stay out of it. I don't put any kind of goals or numbers on my plate. I play as hard as I can for as long as I can to help the team win."

He probably already knows this, though According to Pro Football Reference, he's got 76 quarterback knockdowns in the 2020s, right there with Garrett (77) and Maxx Crosby (79) and behind Watt's 92 and Nick Bosa's 81. That's the stat for him.

"Sack stats can be misleading. It's all about pressuring the quarterback," Hendrickson said. "I'm a firm believer in beating blocks, getting to the quarterback, getting him off his game. There are a couple of throws (last year) that didn't result in sacks, but they were big plays. And there were some plays I got a sack that I attribute to the DBs. It's a team game."