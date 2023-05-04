Trevor Siemian Brings Expansive NFL Resume To Burrow Back-up Derby

Trevor Siemian, who shared a bus with Brian Callahan during the Broncos' Super Bowl parade all those years ago, would like to take a similar ride with him in Cincinnati and that's one of the reasons he signed up Wednesday for the Joe Burrow back-up derby.

It's the first time in Burrow's four seasons he won't have Brandon Allen as his No. 2 and that's a spot that Callahan says is on the table for Siemian and Jake Browning to go after in training camp.

"I Iike how good the team is and I like how well-coached they are," says Siemian, the classic well-traveled NFL quarterback sage with 30 starts among four teams who once spoiled a Paycor Stadium opener. "I think any time you have a chance to play for a club that's winning a lot of games, that's a cool opportunity for any player and especially attractive for me."

And there's the bust-chops bond with Callahan, the Bengals offensive coordinator who was a Broncos offensive assistant and broke the rookie Siemian into that all-world 2015 Denver quarterbacks room featuring Hall-of-Famer Peyton Manning, head coach Gary Kubiak and quarterbacks guru Greg Knapp.

"Everything was on the table," says Siemian of Callahan's welcome-to-the-NFL-needle. "I'm looking forward to some pretty good banter. Cali was my guy learning pro football, learning the game. I can't say enough about what he meant to me and my career."

Callahan got off the Super Bowl bus and went to Detroit as Matthew Stafford's quarterbacks coach, but he and Siemian weren't going to let good gags and football go to waste and they stayed in touch as well as they could as both traversed the NFL landscape.

"There's been a couple of times in free agency at various points where I always expressed an interest and it never worked out for a myriad of reasons," Callahan says. "Timing has a lot to do with it."

Siemian, 31, has had virtually no time since he lost the Broncos' starting job in 2017. Since then he's thrown 220 passes in six winless starts for the Jets, Saints, and Bears, but he has built trust among coaches with his knowledge of the league and game.