Quick Hits: Trenton Irwin's Best Supporting Oscar; Who Taylor-Britt Credits With Bengals' Play Of Game; Kwamie's First NFL Catch And Burrow's Grand Gesture

Trent Irwin didn't follow Craig into acting even though he had a good run as a child actor. But when he got benched in high school because a practice conflicted with a commercial shoot, the son informed the father he was no longer in the family business.

"I'm a football player," Trent told Craig and, boy, is he ever. Playing Higgins' spot of the outside Z, Irwin grabbed a career-high 60 yards to go with the eight catches. He got a game ball last Christmas Eve in New England (he kept that one because there was no family there) when he scored two touchdowns from the slot after Tyler Boyd left early with a finger injury. A few weeks before that in Pittsburgh when Chase was sidelined with a hip injury, Irwin kept the clock running with a 32-yard second-effort-fourth-quarter dagger.

"I go where ever they want to put me," Irwin said. "The whole receiver room has to know every position … The Y, the F, X, Z, H. Throw in a letter, you have to know it."

But it's one thing to know it. It's another to be steel-belted reliable. Taylor reflected Monday on the flea flicker quarterback Joe Burrow barely overthrew Irwin in the end zone Sunday and how it was the same play for Irwin's wide-open 45-yard touchdown catch against Cleveland back in December.

"Trenton you trust. He hasn't worked either flea flicker in the last two years in practice ever," Taylor said. "That just speaks to the trust, get Trenton in there. We know he knows how to do it, we know, he'll have a great opportunity. And so many things there's trust the coaches have in him, there's trust his teammates have in him, there's trust Joe has in him to be in the right spot, make the play. Same goes for all the guys that were on the field yesterday."

And then there were those two punt returns, a 28-yarder and 21-yarder. He's become more than a placeholder for the injured Charlie Jones (thumb), the rookie wide receiver they drafted in the fourth round who delivered an 81-yard touchdown in his second NFL game and still leads the NFL with an 18.8-yard average. Irwin's five returns don't qualify, but his 14-yard average would be fifth in the league.

Jones began listening to special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons' advice to hit it and go and Irwin knows why.