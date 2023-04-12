Bengals' Single-Minded Professor Trayveon Williams Takes His Case To The Field

"He is open and willing to learn something new and then immediately apply it to his life. That's a very difficult skill. He's able to react without fear."

It all started as a light-hearted Twitter reference. Last year the A&M law school noted it was rushing up the rankings like Trayveon Williams. By the time Williams got to the thread, the thing had morphed into a nest and he was being referred to as a law professor. "Am I missing something?" he asked innocently.

Sinatra, in the process of lobbying A&M to start an NIL class, seized the moment. Their first semester of co-teaching the course began with Williams Zooming in the first three classes back in January and ends Friday in person in Dallas with finalizing grades on the NIL contracts they were assigned to draft after negotiations. Two students for the athlete and two students for the brand.

"The dean reached out and Alex reached out," says Williams, who got his business degree from A&M and is listed as the CEO of three companies on Linkedin. "Why not? To teach at a law school? I couldn't pass on it. A couple of days later I was Zooming with the chancellor and the dean."

Williams and Sinatra had six months to build the course and in between meetings with the dean they collaborated on the syllabus while realizing NIL is so new and raw that they would have to react to weekly headlines. And they would always leave time for a Q-and-A session.

(Here was the outline for a class last month: FTC regulations as they pertain to content creation and brand deals. Intellectual property law. Contract law and what to be aware of in influencer agreements. Collectives and how they work with athletes and schools.)

"Trayveon came in with the perspective of the athlete," Sinatra says. "What do I want to know from my agent? What do I want to know from my marketing reps? I can bring the legal perspective and it's so exciting because it's so new."

During the contract negotiations project, Williams offered practical critiques. After one, he wished there had been clarification on creating social media posts. As the athlete, am I responsible for taking the photos? Or is the brand? Who is responsible for the captions and legal language so I don't violate FTC laws?

"It can even be something like his offseason schedule," Sinatra says. "A lot of people just assume the offseason is the offseason. But players are still busy and they can't do appearances or make other commitments on certain days.

"He's already a teacher," Sinatra says. "Now he's had all these additional skills to be the best teammate he can be on and off the field. That's just his desire to help people. His ability to learn, adapt, apply and help others is just phenomenal."

One of the reasons Williams is teaching the course is to help his teammates with off-field issues. But he also knows it has helped him in his own ventures. His recent contract with the Bengals, a one-year deal for $1.2 million signed last month, is pretty cut-and-dried. But it was the product of athlete advocacy because his agents, Brian Overstreet and Rodney Williams, knew what he wanted.

"There were some other teams coming at me," Williams says. "I just made what I felt was the best decision for my future. I kind of dug my feet in and helped build the foundation here. It shows I'm buying in. They trust me like I trust them. It's a mutual decision. They wanted me back as much as I wanted to be back.