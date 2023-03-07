Training Room Facelift Mirrors Bengals Efficient Playoff Formula

The float beds are designed to sharpen the mind through relaxation while the red-light beds aren't far off of tanning beds but without the ultraviolet rays.

"It provides light to the body, which helps the cells' ability to function at a higher level," Summers says. "The thing about medicine is that it's constantly changing. 'Recovery,' is a buzz word right now. It's really popular and it's a little bit of an arms race as far as that goes because there are so many options out there.

"It's a matter of evaluating the options and potentially upgrading our options to make it as practical as possible for our players to have some of these things from a recovery standpoint."

It's all about location, too. The plan is for a new glass doorway off the player space's main hallway to lead into this new recovery wing. On the left, just before they walk through the main entrance of the locker room. They're also looking at that doorway when they come down the stairs from the coaches' floor, as if to underscore just how important recovery is nowadays.

"For a guy feeling good and fresh," Summers says, "they practice better and perform better."

Next to the recovery ward is the rest of the training room, now gutted. In the middle are going to be five new offices for the trainers and they'll be staring at the renovated and more spacious treatment area.