Bengals Training Camp Schedule Update

If it's possible in his second Bengals training camp, cornerback Chidobe Awuzie is having a better camp than last year's spectacular coming-out-party. (See below, Play of the Day.) He makes it his business to know cornerbacks past and present. When you tell him that last year he played the best corner around these parts since Leon Hall's heyday, he knows exactly who you're talking about because he watched him and the Bengals from the previous decade.