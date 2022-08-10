Bengals Training Camp Schedule Update

Fans have four more opportunities to watch the defending AFC Champions take the field during Bengals Training Camp presented by Kettering Health.
Practice on Monday, Aug. 15 is now open to the public. Other open practices previously announced include practices today, Sunday, Aug. 14 and Thursday, Aug. 18.
Open practices take place at the Kettering Health Practice Fields located just west of Paycor Stadium. The entrance is located on the corner of Central Avenue and West Pete Rose Way.
Admission is free and no ticket is required. Concessions and Bengals merchandise are available to purchase.
Fans are encouraged to park in Lot 1, Lot A or Lot B for all practices at established prices.
The NFL Clear Bag Policy is in effect for all practices. Visit bengals.com/bagpolicy for more information about the sizes and types of bags that will be permitted.
Bengals players sign autographs for fans along the sidelines following open practices at the Kettering Health Practice Fields. Different position groups are available each day after practice.
TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE:
Times are subject to change, so fans are advised to check bengals.com/camp on the days of practices for the latest times and for other important information.
NOTE: On dates not included below, there is no public access.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 10
--Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
--Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.
SUNDAY, AUG. 14
--Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
--Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.
MONDAY, AUG. 15
--Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
--Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.
THURSDAY, AUG. 18
--Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
--Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.