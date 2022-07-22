A Glance At Bengals Training Camp Roster And Potential Position Battles

DEFENSIVE LINE (14)

T D.J. Reader (7), E Trey Hendrickson (6), E Sam Hubbard (5), T B.J. Hill (5), DE Noah Spence (5), T Josh Tupou (5), E Khalid Kareem (3), E Joseph Ossai (2), E Cam Sample (2), T Tyler Shelvin (2), E Wyatt Hubert (1), T Zach Carter (R), E Jeffrey Gunter (R), E-T Tariqous Tisdale (R).

This should be an eye-opening camp at this spot for depth. The back-up ends are looking to prove they're healthy and they seek a back-up tackle that can rush the passer. They could keep as few as nine and as many as 11 if they're worthy. So call it ten with five ends and tackles.

Sample played 310 snaps as a rookie and while he had just 1.5 sacks, he was relentless on the edge against the run. Kareem has had shoulder problems, but when he finally got on the field last year he might have saved the season when he wrenched the ball from Drew Locke in the red zone in Denver.

Ossai's journey has been well documented after last year's third-rounder sacked Tom Brady on his first career series and put up eye-popping numbers before injuring his wrist and knee later in the game and missing the entire season. If he starts camp on PUP, it probably won't be for long. Making his pro debut after he missed all of the spring, summer and fall of 2021 is last year's seventh-rounder out of Kansas State Wyatt Hubert. Which means while they've got young talent on the edge, they've got only 2.5 NFL sacks behind Hendrickson and Hubbard.

Inside they're set for the top three from last year's fifth-ranked run defense with what may be the top nose tackle in the league in Reader, inside pass rusher Hill and hard-to-move nose tackle Tupou.

But they also have to find a way to get near the seven sacks supplied by departed Larry Ogunjobi's inside pass rush and Carter, the current third-rounder, is going to get plenty of chances. Last year, Ogunjobi's backup wasn't here until they traded for Hill at the end of August, so there's that.

CAMP BATTLE TO WATCH: Shelvin vs. Shelvin: Last year's massive fourth-rounder struggled to get on the field. As he battled his weight and transition to the pros, he took just 49 snaps in three games. Word is he's been around and looking pretty good lately as he works to keep things at pretty much around 350 pounds. His resume on LSU's Saturdays is impressive and they hope he can bottle it in his second training camp.

LINEBACKERS (9)

Germaine Pratt (4), Joe Bachie (3), Markus Bailey (3), Akeem Davis-Gaither (3), Clay Johnston (3), Logan Wilson (3), Keandre Jones (2), Clarence Hicks (R), Carson Wells (R).

They'll probably keep five backers again and while Wilson, Bailey, Davis-Gaither and Bachie have been in some form of rehab, they figure to be ready for the Sept. 11 opener. Bachie seems to have the longest climb since he got hurt so late. He played really well backing up Wilson in the middle in nine games, two starts and 160 snaps before he tore his ACL, but there seems to be some optimism he'll be back for the opener.