Training Camp Meet And Greet: Defense

WHO IS IN CAMP

Defensive Line: DT D.J. Reader, DT Geno Atkins, DE Carlos Dunlap, DT Ryan Glasgow, DE Carl Lawson, NT Josh Tupou, DE Sam Hubbard, DE Andrew Brown, NT Renell Wren, DT Freedom Akinmoladun, DE Khalid Kareem, DT Tyler Clark, DT Trey Dishon, DE Kendall Futrell

Linebacker: MLB Josh Bynes, OLB Jordan Evans, MLB Austin Calitro, MLB Germaine Pratt, OLB Brady Sheldon, MLB Markus Bailey, OLB Akeem Davis-Gaither, MLB Marcel Spears, Jr., OLB Logan Wilson

Secondary: S Shawn Williams, CB Trae Waynes, CB Mackensie Alexander, S Vonn Bell, CB William Jackson III, CB LeShaun Sims, CB Greg Mabin, CB Torry McTyer, S Brandon Wilson, S Jessie Bates III, CB Tony Brown, CB Darius Phillips, S Trayvon Henderson, CB Winston Rose, CB Isiah Swann

DID YOU KNOW

Just six sacks separate Dunlap (81.5 sacks) and Atkins (75.5), who rank second and third, respectively, on Cincinnati's all-time sack list behind all-time leader Eddie Edwards (83.5).

PLAYER TO WATCH

Linebacker Germaine Pratt: Pratt came on strong at the end of last season, which coincided with improved play as a whole on defense. After Pratt took over the starting middle linebacker spot for Preston Brown, the Bengals improved their run defense. The Bengals limited three of their last five opponents below the 100-yard rushing mark. Coaches pointed out at the end of the season that Pratt's improved decision making helped with his aggressiveness and playmaking ability. His positive progression from 2019 could be a difference maker in the unit's overall success.

POSITION BATTLE TO WATCH

Linebacker: Let's stick with the second level and continue to look at the linebacker room. The addition of Bynes will be highly valuable from a leadership standpoint. He was one of the biggest surprises on defense for the Ravens last season. After being out of football for training camp and the first quarter of the regular season, Bynes reunited with Baltimore in Week 5 and immediately anchored the middle of a then-struggling defense for the final three months of the regular season.