Toys for Tots collection results



The Cincinnati Bengals and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves are pleased to announce the results for our 2012 Toys for Tots collection held at the Bengals home game against the Cowboys last Sunday. Bengals fans very generously contributed 3500 new toys and $29,906 in cash donations.

"With more than 50,000 children in the eight-county Tri-State area being supported during this Holiday Season by Toys for Tots, the Bengals toy collection is one of our largest. We are very grateful for all the contributions," said Jason Scroggs, 2012 U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots Coordinator.

Special thanks go to Mobile Storage Depot for providing the collection containers and transporting the toys to the warehouse.