Toys for Tots collection results

Dec 11, 2012 at 08:08 AM


The Cincinnati Bengals and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves are pleased to announce the results for our 2012 Toys for Tots collection held at the Bengals home game against the Cowboys last Sunday. Bengals fans very generously contributed 3500 new toys and $29,906 in cash donations.

"With more than 50,000 children in the eight-county Tri-State area being supported during this Holiday Season by Toys for Tots, the Bengals toy collection is one of our largest. We are very grateful for all the contributions," said Jason Scroggs, 2012 U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots Coordinator.

Special thanks go to Mobile Storage Depot for providing the collection containers and transporting the toys to the warehouse.

The Cincinnati Bengals and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves sincerely thank all Bengals fans for their generosity in supporting this important effort. If fans still want to help the Marines they can go to cincinnati-oh.toysfortots.org or call 513-256-5688.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bengals Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

news

It's Back! Your Favorite Fundraiser to Support Freestore Foodbank

After a two-year break, we are thrilled to welcome back our friends from the Freestore Foodbank for their annual Taste of the Bengals!

news

Sam Hubbard Foundation Hosts Inaugural Summer Backpack Drive

news

Bengals Donate $250,000 To Milford Schools For Multi-Purpose Athletic Complex

news

Bengals Donate $167,000 To Covington Catholic For Indoor Fieldhouse

news

Players, New & Old, Support Hubbard's Efforts to Give Back

news

TeamSmile at Paul Brown Stadium

TeamSmile travels the country throughout the year, partnering with professional sports teams to host these all-day dental clinics.

news

Bengals Celebrate Women's History Month

Over the last month, the Bengals have shown their appreciation for women inside and outside of the organization.

news

Most Valuable Kids provides deserving kids with Super Bowl Fun!

Cheering on the Bengals this season was made more accessible to deserving kids and their families thanks to the local non-profit agency, Most Valuable Kids (MVK).

news

Bengals Group Visits Freedom Center To Celebrate Black History Month

A group of about 30 Bengals employees listened to presentations Monday before and during a tour of the neighboring National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in their visit to celebrate Black History Month.

news

Badin High School Football Coach Nominated for Don Shula Coach of the Year Award

Badin High School Football Coach Nick Yordy is the Bengals' nominee for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award, representing the best at the high school level.

news

Bengals And NFL/LISC Grassroots Program Grant $250,000 To Install Artificial Turf Field At Charity J. Lucas Memorial Field In Milford

Award is part of $6 million in new grants to athletic fields nationwide.

Advertising