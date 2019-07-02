Top 20 Wins in the Bengals.com Era

Everything you want in the next-to-last game of the season. The winner goes to the playoffs. The loser doesn't. And as Big Ben drops back to pass while the clock ticks under 20 seconds, it fittingly appears this Wild Wild Card Game is going to overtime at 10-10. But he doesn't see Bengals safety Reggie Nelson lurking in the middle of the field and he commits the cardinal sin on an interception with 14 seconds left at the Steelers 44 and Nelson runs it 10 yards to Bengals 46 before scurrying out of bounds. It's been a bruising game against the NFL's No. 1 defense and Dalton has the 58.5 passer rating to prove it. But he also gets 10 gutty catches for 116 split- decision yards from Green in this heavyweight bout, 21 coming on this last play, Dalton's frozen rope of an out route that leads out of bounds to freeze the clock and set up Josh Brown's 43-yard field goal with four seconds left.