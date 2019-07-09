Top 20 Players In The Bengals.com Era

15. LB Vontaze Burfict (2012-18) - He was headed to the top five before suspensions and injuries derailed his career after his first two brilliant seasons when was a pure difference-maker. His uncanny instincts even had coaches relying on him when they called signals. And there were times they didn't mind he shook them off. A three-down player, he led the NFL in tackles and made the Pro Bowl in 2013. (Remember when he got on the plane to San Diego with a boot on his foot, got scratched early on the morning of the game, talked his way back into the lineup and made 13 tackles while playing 98 percent of the snaps?) But since that season he's missed 35 of the possible 80 games. He may have played the greatest game ever by a Bengals linebacker in the 2015 Wild Card Game. But like his career so far, it was overshadowed by a player safety penalty on the next-to-last play of the game. If he played a decade earlier, they would have written songs about him instead of screeds.