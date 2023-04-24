When Bengals Icon Cowboy Tim Krumrie Bucked The Draft Numbers

But that couldn't overcome numbers. They had benchmarks even then. Still, the Bengals beat the rest of the league to the punch.

"If you're good enough, they'll find you," says Krumrie, 62, still doing 500 crunches and 90 minutes of aerobics a day in his suburban Cincinnati home after coaching on NFL lines longer than he played on them. "I was very lucky. (Head coach) Forrest Gregg and Dick LeBeau had trust in me. That's why I got picked.

"I watched guys that had great effort and will to win," says Krumrie The Coach. "If a guy has poor technique but has the effort, well I can teach technique. You can't fix the energy part."

When he showed up at 240 pounds, Bengals pioneering strength coach Kim Wood took him aside and said he had to put on 25 pounds for training camp and this is how he had to do it. Krumrie wheeled on him and barked, "No bleeping drugs."

Wood, one of the few who just said "No," in the no-holds-barred '80s, had his man. Wood, a former Wisconsin running back, made the drug-free pilgrimage back to the state for workouts and met the same work ethic Krumrie had since he was 12 working summers on the family farm throwing 100-pound hay bales off his hip and lugging cement blocks:

Wood: "I tortured the poor guy. But he did it. Timmy Krumrie is an awfully tough guy. Paul Brown and Forrest and all those guys were fascinated by how old school he was. He came into training camp 268 pounds and beat the living (bleep) out of everybody."

Krumrie: "I always overtrained. Even in high school. I was able to overcome injuries. I played with good technique and that overcame all the other stuff."

There is no 40-yard dash (his 5.02 was solid but not stunning) for predicting a 3-4 nose man becoming the most prolific down lineman tackler in history. There is no three-cone drill to project the sideline-to-sideline elusiveness of a heavyweight wrestler racking up the most tackles by a defensive lineman in the 1980s. There is no scouting combine physical that could possibly reveal the size of aortas that would never allow him to miss a game in high school, college, or the pros despite suffering the most gruesome injury many had ever seen.

"You know, he wanted to go back in," says Bengals president Mike Brown of Super Bowl XXIII, where on the soggy seventh play Krumrie suffered four breaks in his lower leg as the ankle dangled unimaginably by a flap of skin.

Krumrie has nothing on Shakespeare when it comes to dramatic foreshadowing.