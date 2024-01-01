Cincinnati Bengals' TikTok Triumphs: Ranking the Top Five Viral Moments of 2023

Jan 01, 2024 at 11:24 AM

Through 2023, the Cincinnati Bengals have continued to elevate the game on TikTok. As the NFL continues to embrace the power of social media, the Bengals have emerged as frontrunners in creating engaging and shareable content.

Bengals 2023 TikTok Fast Facts:

  • 5th most followed club in the league
  • 2.04 Million followers
  • 26 Million interactions in 2023 (3rd most in NFL) 
  • 192 Million video views in 2023 (3rd most in NFL) 
  • Added 574 K new followers in 2023 (3rd most in NFL) 

Below, check out the top five viral videos from the Bengals' TikTok account in 2023. From behind-the-scenes glimpses to hilarious team antics, they don't disappoint!

5) Bengals' Favorite Taylor Swift Songs

5.4 million views, 756.6K likes, 28.2k saves and over 10,000 shares

Zach Carter had great energy at least!

4) Media Day Pranks

6.9 million views, 921.9K likes, 36.8K saves and almost 4,000 shares

CTB really went for it!

3) Joseph Ossai Guesses What's In The Box

8.3 million views, 996.2K likes, almost 40,000 saves and 15.7K shares

Joseph Ossai's "Fan Favorite" era really kicked off with this video.

2) Happy Birthday Joe!

9.2 million views, over 1 million likes, 36.5K saves and over 9,000 shares

Simple, yet effective.

1) Tee's First Snow Game

11.1 million views, almost 2 million likes, over 95,000 saves and 36.9K shares

Snow is not for everybody, especially Tee!

Related Content

news

Bengals Reflect After Loss To Chiefs: 'Every Guy Left It On The Field'

Kansas City, Mo. _ In the aftermath of Sunday's 25-17 loss to the Chiefs, the Bengals reflect.
news

NFL Announces Day & Time for Browns at Bengals in Week 18

The NFL announced the Bengals will host the Browns on Sunday, January 7 at 1:00 p.m. at Paycor Stadium. The game will air on CBS.
news

Quick Hits: Chiefs Bruise Banged-up Bengals As Gamers Chase And Higgins Give It A Shot; Turning Point

KANSAS CITY, Mo. _ It couldn't have been any harder than this for the Bengals, needing to win their final two games to make the playoffs and their best players not 100%.
news

Chiefs Defense Catches Browning, Bengals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- For much of the night, Bengals backup quarterback Jake Browning matched Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' magic, but the tenacious Chiefs defense stuffed the Bengals on fourth-and-one in the third quarter and never looked back in a 25-17 victory at Arrowhead Stadium.
Advertising