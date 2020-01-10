This Day in Bengals History: Bengals Thaw Freezer Bowl for First Super Bowl Trip

"If there's one thing I learned from Lombardi," Gregg says all those years later, "it was if you're going to play outdoors, you have to practice outdoors. I think that helped us more than anything because we got more reps, more plays in that week outside." Gregg passes the torch of toughness to his Bengals in the bitterly cold weather embedding Cincinnati the week of the game with ominous game day weather forecasts. Cornerback Louis Breeden remembers it being so cold in practice that it hurt. "Forrest didn't keep us out there very long," Breeden says. "But I remember thinking, 'what are we doing out here?'" While Lombardi would only let offensive linemen wear gloves, Gregg lets his receivers wear what he calls the new "golf gloves." Except tight end M.L. Harris. "M.L. had these big leather gloves," Gregg says. "I mean regular gloves, just like you would wear around driving your car or something. I asked him, 'Can you catch in those things?' and I saw that he could so I let him wear them. If you've got the equipment, use it. I'm not interested in seeing how tough of a man you are." Naturally, Harris gloves the first touchdown of the day on eight-yard pass from quarterback Ken Anderson for a 10-0 lead midway through the first quarter and Bengaldom begins to feel the thaw.