Thirtysomething Has Aged Well For Bengals In Draft

The Bengals have never had a first-round draft pick so late. This we know. But as they Tee (Higgins, No. 33 in 2020) up No. 31 in a couple of weeks, it's a good time to recall that a selection in the 30s has often worked out well for them.

No. 31 is a good place to start since it has yielded three of the greatest names in franchise history back when it was a second-round pick.

In 1969, Arkansas State linebacker Bill Bergey became a Pro Bowl rookie and embarked on a star-studded career that took him to Philadelphia. In 1988, UNLV running back Ickey Woods put together one of the most sensational rookie years ever with 1,066 rushing yards to go with an iconic touchdown dance. In 1992, high-flying Tennessee wide receiver Carl Pickens went to back-to-back Pro Bowls in the '90s and had the most catches in club history until Chad Johnson and A.J. Green came along.

With more than 10,000 yards on 751 catches, Johnson is the Bengals' all-time receiving and their greatest pick in the 30s at No. 36 in 2001. That's where they've also picked an NFL MVP (Boomer Esiason at No. 38 in 1984), their winningest quarterback ever (Andy Dalton at No. 35 in 2011), a three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver (Cris Collinsworth at No. 37 in 1981) and one of their Super Bowl standouts with two touchdowns in the big game in Higgins.

Not only that, record-breaking tight end Dan Ross and 1,000-yard receiver Darnay Scott went No. 30 in a span of 15 years, running back Harold Green (No. 38 in 1990) went to a Pro Bowl and middle linebacker Rey Maualuga (No. 38 in 2009) was in the center of five straight playoff defenses.