Tee Higgins Partners With Old Spice for School of Swagger Mentorship Program

Jan 12, 2023 at 11:23 AM

PHOTOS: Tee Higgins Visits Withrow University High School

Join Tee Higgins as he visits Withrow University High School in partnership with Old Spice School of Swagger.

Bengals WR Tee Higgins (right) poses for a picture during Higgins' visit to Withrow University High School on Tuesday, December 13 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio in partnership with Old Spice's School of Swagger.
Bengals WR Tee Higgins (right) poses for a picture during Higgins' visit to Withrow University High School on Tuesday, December 13 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio in partnership with Old Spice's School of Swagger.

WR Tee Higgins during his visit to Withrow University High School on Tuesday, December 13 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio in partnership with Old Spice's School of Swagger.
WR Tee Higgins during his visit to Withrow University High School on Tuesday, December 13 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio in partnership with Old Spice's School of Swagger.

WR Tee Higgins tours the gym during his visit to Withrow University High School on Tuesday, December 13 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio in partnership with Old Spice's School of Swagger.
WR Tee Higgins tours the gym during his visit to Withrow University High School on Tuesday, December 13 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio in partnership with Old Spice's School of Swagger.

Ben-Gal cheerleaders and students post for a photo during Tee Higgins' visit to Withrow University High School on Tuesday, December 13 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio in partnership with Old Spice's School of Swagger.
Ben-Gal cheerleaders and students post for a photo during Tee Higgins' visit to Withrow University High School on Tuesday, December 13 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio in partnership with Old Spice's School of Swagger.

WR Tee Higgins poses for a photo during his visit to Withrow University High School on Tuesday, December 13 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio in partnership with Old Spice's School of Swagger.
WR Tee Higgins poses for a photo during his visit to Withrow University High School on Tuesday, December 13 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio in partnership with Old Spice's School of Swagger.

WR Tee Higgins during his visit to Withrow University High School on Tuesday, December 13 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio in partnership with Old Spice's School of Swagger.
WR Tee Higgins during his visit to Withrow University High School on Tuesday, December 13 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio in partnership with Old Spice's School of Swagger.

WR Tee Higgins meets a student during his visit to Withrow University High School on Tuesday, December 13 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio in partnership with Old Spice's School of Swagger.
WR Tee Higgins meets a student during his visit to Withrow University High School on Tuesday, December 13 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio in partnership with Old Spice's School of Swagger.

WR Tee Higgins takes a photos with students during his visit to Withrow University High School on Tuesday, December 13 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio in partnership with Old Spice's School of Swagger.
WR Tee Higgins takes a photos with students during his visit to Withrow University High School on Tuesday, December 13 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio in partnership with Old Spice's School of Swagger.

WR Tee Higgins during his visit to Withrow University High School on Tuesday, December 13 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio in partnership with Old Spice's School of Swagger.
WR Tee Higgins during his visit to Withrow University High School on Tuesday, December 13 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio in partnership with Old Spice's School of Swagger.

Who Dey takes a photo with a student during Tee Higgins' visit to Withrow University High School on Tuesday, December 13 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio in partnership with Old Spice's School of Swagger.
Who Dey takes a photo with a student during Tee Higgins' visit to Withrow University High School on Tuesday, December 13 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio in partnership with Old Spice's School of Swagger.

WR Tee Higgins speaks to students and staff during his visit to Withrow University High School on Tuesday, December 13 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio in partnership with Old Spice's School of Swagger.
WR Tee Higgins speaks to students and staff during his visit to Withrow University High School on Tuesday, December 13 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio in partnership with Old Spice's School of Swagger.

WR Tee Higgins speaks to students and staff during his visit to Withrow University High School on Tuesday, December 13 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio in partnership with Old Spice's School of Swagger.
WR Tee Higgins speaks to students and staff during his visit to Withrow University High School on Tuesday, December 13 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio in partnership with Old Spice's School of Swagger.

A student asks Tee Higgins a question during his visit to Withrow University High School on Tuesday, December 13 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio in partnership with Old Spice's School of Swagger.
A student asks Tee Higgins a question during his visit to Withrow University High School on Tuesday, December 13 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio in partnership with Old Spice's School of Swagger.

WR Tee Higgins speaks to students and faculty during his visit to Withrow University High School on Tuesday, December 13 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio in partnership with Old Spice's School of Swagger.
WR Tee Higgins speaks to students and faculty during his visit to Withrow University High School on Tuesday, December 13 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio in partnership with Old Spice's School of Swagger.

Students listen to Tee Higgins speak during his visit to Withrow University High School on Tuesday, December 13 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio in partnership with Old Spice's School of Swagger.
Students listen to Tee Higgins speak during his visit to Withrow University High School on Tuesday, December 13 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio in partnership with Old Spice's School of Swagger.

Student pose with Who Dey during Tee Higgins' visit to Withrow University High School on Tuesday, December 13 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio in partnership with Old Spice's School of Swagger.
Student pose with Who Dey during Tee Higgins' visit to Withrow University High School on Tuesday, December 13 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio in partnership with Old Spice's School of Swagger.

Students and faculty pose with Ben Gal cheerleaders during Tee Higgins' visit to Withrow University High School on Tuesday, December 13 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio in partnership with Old Spice's School of Swagger.
Students and faculty pose with Ben Gal cheerleaders during Tee Higgins' visit to Withrow University High School on Tuesday, December 13 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio in partnership with Old Spice's School of Swagger.

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, along with selected Cincinnati Bengals executives, visited Withrow University High School on Tuesday, Dec. 13, in partnership with Old Spice's School of Swagger program.

The visit included a student-led tour of the school with Higgins, a pep rally which saw Who Dey, Ben-Gals and Higgins make an appearance, and a career panel featuring Bengals Director of Ticket Sales and Service Duane Haring and Director of Communications Emily Parker. Select students and teachers received autographed footballs from Higgins, as well as tickets to the team's Week 18 game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Jan. 8 at Paycor Stadium. Each student also received deodorant samples from Old Spice or Secret.

"To be able to see the kids, tour the school and be able to talk to them was great," said Higgins. "I'm a guy that's been in their shoes, and I wanted to actually provide some help and some advice. I know how much of an impact mentorship has in someone's life, like it had for me."

As a part of Old Spice's 10-year commitment to increasing graduation rates in underrepresented communities and providing support for these students, the School of Swagger program empowers and encourages local high school students to find mentors and pursue higher education. Research shows those who have mentors are 95 percent more likely to stay engages in school and participate in in positive activities.

Sign up to become a mentor at www.oldspice.com/schoolofswagger.

