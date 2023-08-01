Training Camp Report: Summer Regimen Boosts Tee Higgins; Bengals Embrace Tuesday's First Day In Pads

QUOTE OF THE DAY: Bengals NT D.J. Reader, who grew up six doors down from Chargers WR Keenan Allen in Greensboro, N.C., on his first Oklahoma drill:

"I was seven, he was nine … Keenan Allen was in front of me. He was going against another kid on our team. I saw him knock the kid's teeth out of his mouth. I just remember backing up in the drill trying to get further and further back until I finally had to go. My first one wasn't pleasant, but it got better as I got older."

SLANTS AND SCREENS: The first day of pads is here Tuesday and special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons, the one holdover left from Marvin Lewis' first staff 20 years ago, remembers when they did actually do the Oklahoma Drill on the first day of pads at Georgetown College.

That's no more, but the mentality is still there. As when he answered a scribe's question about how wearing pads dramatically changes things with rookie running backs Chase Brown and Jacob Saylors in earshot.

"We'll see if Chase Brown will stick his face in there and hit anybody or if Jacob Saylors hits anybody," and when they insisted they would, he said, "That's up to you, not me."

Then he invoked the Marvin line, "Trust me, I see better than I hear."

No question a big day.

"It's a whole different energy level, physicalness to things and so you get a chance to (watch)," said head coach Zac Taylor. "And we've got a big install in at this point, so everything's pretty close to being in. So, I think the guys will be ready to go."

No question, just ask DJ Reader, the NFL's best nose tackle, about his defensive line.

"My dogs are always going to ride, though, that group is special," Reader said. "A lot of guys I believe in. They've got a lot of bark and they bite, too. I'm excited to see them bite more.

"It's pretty physical," Reader said of the first padded practice. "Early on it's real physical. Guys are juiced , excited to go. It will feel like a game early. The only difference is when the games come, you've got a little more time and the guys are a little more used to it. A little more controlled chaos. Tomorrow will be chaos. It's like that first little league practice when everybody lines for the Oklahoma Drill and everybody is just trying to line up to see what you got going."

Since the hitting starts, Reader figures the talking with center Ted Karras amps up a little. They're pretty much the only big talkers up front, but not enough to come to blows: "Me and Ted are too old to be bumping anybody." But there may be a few laughs because he says Karras says some pretty hilarious stuff …

Mark down rookie cornerback D.J. Ivey for another big day after Saturday's Player of the Day practice. First of all, he got promoted to first team opposite Cam Taylor-Britt. Then in the red zone he went up one-one-one with Pro Bowl wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and defended an end-zone fade.

Although he thought he got held, Chase tipped his cap to the seventh-rounder while cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (still not practicing) "picked up the money off the floor," as he swept the grass in front of Chase.