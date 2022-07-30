Training Camp Report: New-Look Bengals Offensive Line Digs In

PLAY OF THE DAY: WR Mike Thomas

It was almost the biggest disaster of the day on the first pass of the team period. Thomas ran what was basically an out and up and got great separation on cornerback Mike Hilton. Quarterback Brandon Allen put it right there and Thomas caught it over his shoulder, but then their feet tangled and Hilton stepped on Thomas' foot.

After a frightening few moments in which the trainers appeared to be checking Thomas' Achilles, Thomas took a while to walk off what appears to be a bone bruise. Thomas had an inkling of going back in, but they told him to wait until Saturday. He ended the day getting some new gloves from wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

"He's always got all kinds of gloves. I've seen these before but never had them," said Thomas as he tried on a pair. "I've got some brand new gloves. I think I'll catch another go ball tomorrow with these."

QUOTE OF THE DAY

LG Jackson Carman on being more comfortable in his second season:

"Everything is uncomfortable every day because it's the NFL. If you're comfortable, you're in the wrong place."

SLANTS AND SCREENS: Chase made two hellacious catches in the red zone that were just barely out of the end zone. On one he leaped high on the back line and snagged it, but cornerback Eli Apple and free safety Dax Hill were able to keep him from getting both feet down. A few snaps later Apple had terrific coverage on Chase slanting into the back right corner and Chase caught it in a maze of arms but couldn't get both feet down …

With Tee Higgins (shoulder) not yet ready to go in team drills and Thomas out early, some of the undrafted rookie receivers had a chance to make some plays in the red zone and did. Coastal Carolina's Jaivon Heiligh had a couple of catches, one working against second-round cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, having a good camp by all accounts. Kansas' Kwamie Lassiter II scored a wide-open touchdown running down the seam …

After having a good day Thursday, first-year wide receiver Pooka Williams, Jr., sat out Friday with a tweak that's not expected to keep him out long …

Veteran Stanley Morgan, Jr., had a mixed bag. He made a tough touchdown catch jammed into the left corner, but he also couldn't secure a ball Allen threw behind him over the middle and Apple intercepted …

The plan had been for Evan McPherson to kick at the end of practice. But when rookie defensive end Jeffrey Gunter went down with what appeared to be an ankle injury on one of the last plays, the field goal team was scrubbed. Gunter limped off the field into the locker room …

Plenty of national scribes are expected this camp to document the defending AFC champs. On Friday two of the more estimable were here in The Athletic's Mike Sando and Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer …