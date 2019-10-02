Taylor's Thoughts On The Cardinals, Run Game And More

Has it been hard to get HB Giovani Bernard involved with the way the games have unfolded?

"The amount of rushes hasn't been where it needs to be. That'll carry over to the whole room. It's not just Joe (HB Joe Mixon), it's Gio and all of those guys. We need to do a better job of staying on track and getting runs going – the play-actions, the keepers, and all of that stuff is married together. We certainly want to involve our playmakers to the full extent, and Gio hasn't gotten a ton of touches yet."

Is there a reason for the small number of rushing attempts?

"You give up eight sacks and you say, 'We shouldn't have thrown the ball so much.' That's the easy thing for someone to say, and for myself to say. Again, this is a week for us to get back on track."

As a result of the eight sacks allowed against Pittsburgh, do jobs open up on the offensive line?

"We still believe in the guys we have, and we do feel like we have some depth behind them. Every week we evaluate our best five that we put out there. There are some guys that can always step up. Through the first three games, there were some moments where those guys were really challenged, and they stepped up and really did a good job. This is the first time where it felt like, 'All right, they beat us up up front a little bit.' It was for a variety of reasons. We can take the pressure off of them with the play calls and the things that we were doing. That was a one-off from what we'll see. That's not going to be the norm. That was a physical front. As the game went on, they wore us down a little bit, but I still feel confident in the guys that we have out there and that they're going to do a good job."

Is Michael Jordan still the starting left guard?

"Yeah, Michael is still the guy."

What did you see from Pittsburgh's defense that caused you to choose to throw the ball so much?

"In the second half, they came out and scored to start the half, so we were down 17-3. And then we were down 24-3 on the next drive. That's, unfortunately, the way it goes. A lot of the sacks came at that point. Down 21 points, you could run the ball I guess, but at that point we feel like we have a shot. We drove the ball down there and had fourth-and-goal on the 12. If you get a touchdown there, it's 24-10 and a two-possession game with 11 minutes left. I still feel confident that we have a shot. I'm not giving up on that. It's hard. At times you want to run the ball to take the pressure off, you want to call some screens to take the pressure off. But ultimately, when you're down like that, you need to drop back and throw it and give yourself a chance to win."

Is it difficult to handle the mental pressure that accompanies a slow start to the season, especially considering the team went 1-7 in the final eight games last year?

"I don't feel that. I feel like it's all new and fresh. We are 0-4, we're not 1-7. I don't get that sense from anybody. I wasn't here (last year), so I don't feel it. I don't get that sense from the players. We're 0-4, and that's where we are right now."

How much do you worry about your message resonating with players after a slow start?

"You worry about it if you don't have the right character that's going to respond to it – the character of the guys in the locker room. That's something we challenge them about every week. What are we about? What are we about as men? What are we about as football players? They've responded to that challenge every week. I understand that at 0-4, the message gets a little stale, but I haven't seen that from those guys. They've responded at every turn. I believe in those guys right now, and I believe we can get it turned around quickly."

Do players feel like they can communicate freely with you?