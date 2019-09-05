Taylor Puts It On The Line

Bobby Hart, the fifth-year right tackle hampered by false starts last season, has talked about how sitting down with Turner to discuss how to handle cadences cut down on his early movement in training camp and the pre-season games. Hopkins has talked about how he likes Turner's no-nonsense, apolitical approach. The first day of off-season workouts, Glenn talked about the offensive-line friendly schemes.

And even when Price got moved out of the starting lineup, he bought into the concept of getting the five best guys ready.

"Billy has handled it with grace," Martin says. "I think what Jimmy does a great job of is building a great relationship with the players. It's the only way you can do some of this stuff and that's what Zac is doing across the team. The position coach is like a head coach for that position."

Andre Smith, the Bengals first-round pick when Carson Palmer was the quarterback, Cedric Benson was the bell-cow back and Chad Johnson was the playmaker, didn't need long to buy in. He has great regard for the man that drafted him and developed him, long-time Bengals offensive line coach Paul Alexander, a guy always ranked at the top of the NFL's O-line coaches. And he also likes what Turner is doing even if it's different.

"Jimmy is one of my favorites," Smith says. "We were talking after a meeting once and he was telling me about how he was a fullback and walked on. He told me that story."

If Glenn doesn't respond in the next couple of days, Smith may very well end up being the Bengals' Opening Day left tackle even though he's got just one start there in 11 NFL seasons. Another reason the pundits have buried this line. They're so down in the polls, they couldn't get on a debate stage.

But not for Turner. He loves these guys. They're his guys. The club's first move up front after he got the job was tendering the undrafted Hopkins to a second-round deal. Then it was extending Hart to a three-year deal, a move that was popular only in the Paul Brown Stadium offices. Then it was signing a strong, seasoned right guard from Buffalo in John Miller. Then it was drafting Jonah Williams with the first pick before a franchise first, trading back up into a round. The prize was Ohio State's Jordan, massive and young at 21.

And he can't say enough about Smith, except, "Love that guy. Love that guy. He's good."

"We watched the tape. We talked to Bobby. We saw his passion. We heard it," Martin says. "We knew about Trey, how he taught some school in the offseason and he played instruments. Just a smart guy. The thing with Mike when we brought him in, it wasn't how big he was that really impressed you. It was his maturity. And you look at the tape. He plays so hard."