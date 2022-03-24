Taylor-Made Takes: How Much Better Are His Bengals? 'That Chemistry Has To Come Back Coming Off The Break'

GH: I'm not counting 2019 because you got the job late. But the three free agency periods since, the Bengals have been more aggressive than they've ever been when it comes to the number of starters you've signed. Is that something you pushed?

ZT: No. I feel we were all on board when it came to improving the team however we could do it. A lot of work is asked of a lot of people. Duke's department, ownership, the coaching staff. Everyone gets on the same page with the types of players we want and who specifically we want and everyone gets on board with it and we're able to add those guys.

I think every year is just different. You're looking to fill some spots on your roster you think you've got to fill and then maybe add some quality depth on top of that as well. Duke and Steve and the rest of the scouting department do a great job identifying those spots and getting on the same page with the coaches.

GH: Once you could get on the phone, and you were popping in and out of offices, what is your pitch to these guys?

ZT: This is going to be a place you enjoy walking into work every single day. We're going to continue to build off the year we just had and we want guys that want to be a part of that and want to work and enjoy the process as well. We've got a lot of talent on this team and we want you to be a part of it. Most of those guys like hearing that.

GH: La'el Collins, the other lineman, was a free agent in time to talk to the coaches during the process and he calls one of them, Frank Pollack, the best O-line coach he's had in the NFL. Plus, I guess Joe Burrow helped, too.

ZT: I think the starting point probably was the relationship he had with Frank. He knew what he was going to be walking into from that standpoint, which is big for those linemen. From there, he got a chance to meet some of our older players, some of our newer players and see how he gets to fit in. It's hard to speak for him, but just the feedback I got from him, this is a place he'd feel like he'll be comfortable and win a lot of games.

GH: You really went deep trying to get a read on tight end Hayden Hurst and talked to a teammate he had in Atlanta last season, Lee Smith. Smith played with your brother Press in college at Marshall about a dozen years ago. How did that come about?

ZT: You're just trying to find connections to every player so you can learn what they're about. The connection we could find on Hayden was Lee Smith. And Lee is a guy we have a tremendous amount of respect for with his years in the league. The connection we have with him is my brother. Lee was great. We got to know Hayden over the course of the week and really like what he's about. He and (tight ends coach) James Casey have a very similar background.