Taylor, Bengals Leave Calling Card In Bitter Miss

After two seasons he has struggled with his confidence as much as his body, he came into Sunday's college homecoming with all of 210 career yards, many coming in and out of the dog house. By halftime, after he launched himself at the five-yard line to catch Dalton's 55-yard touchdown pass for the longest catch of his career, he had 108 yards and the Bengals had a 17-14 lead.

"Without a doubt. I think that's what a lot of players lack sometimes," when asked if the confidence from Taylor's staff has invigorated him. "Like me, I can honestly say now I lost confidence in myself the last two years. Now I come in with a different mentality, and now I've got to go out there and continue to believe in myself."

The touchdown, his second of the day, was just so important for not only him, but the culture Taylor is trying to build. He has repeatedly said the No. 1 trait he seeks in a player is mental toughness and at halftime Ross was an easy guy to turn to because the play before he flat-out dropped a ball. Two Seahawks collided themselves out of the play and Ross would have sailed into field-goal territory.

And players notice that stuff.

"I loved watching John Ross III today. It was awesome to have him step up the way he did. To me, the most encouraging thing is he dropped a pass and we're looking around like dang, he had a lot of room to run," said tight end C.J. Uzomah. "Very next play, calls his number again, goes up and makes an incredible play and scores a touchdown. That was so hype. I was going nuts. I was like; this is why you're here. That was very encouraging. I loved watching him out there run around them and just make people miss. My knees are hurting just watching him make those cuts."

Ross admitted if that was last year, he might have been benched. At the very least he wouldn't have run the next route with so much confidence.

"Most definitely. I can honestly say that now. I would lose confidence in myself," Ross said. "It's completely different now, in my opinion."

Maybe even the bigger message was sent 52 seconds before the play. With Seattle facing a third-and-seven from the Bengals 10 with 59 seconds left, Taylor called timeout and while Seattle scored on the next snap, the Bengals had enough time to find Ross to take the lead. Taylor says the aggressiveness isn't by accident. After a season they gave up 56 points in the last two minutes of the half, it was fresh, welcome result.

"You leave us time there and were going to go after them. It's not a certain message, it's just our philosophy, we're not going to just concede the half," Taylor said. "Obviously there is a point in time where you are going to but with 50 seconds left we feel we are explosive enough to go down and score there. The guys made me look good on that one."

Ross leaped over the transfixed safety at the 5 and ran it in. It book-ended his 33-yard touchdown down the left sideline off Dalton's flea flicker. It's the kind of day that's been expected from him ever since the Bengals took him with the ninth pick in the 2017 draft. It's been the kind of day he's ached for ever since he missed his rookie opener with a knee injury that began a spate of hurts keeping him off the practice field.