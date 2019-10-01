Taylor And His Bengals Keep Looking For Key

Taylor is frustrated. He never thought it would take him this long to get his first win. There was the opening drive. And then there was a series in the red zone on the next drive, courtesy of Vigil 's forced fumble and Bates' recovery at the Steeler 15. But Taylor ignored Mixon, threw three straight passes and got only five yards and a field goal. Never mind that Tyler Eifert dropped his first pass in four years in the end zone.

"We took a shot in the end zone, took two shots in the end zone, two one-on-one shots and didn't make the plays there, so ended up kicking a field goal on that drive. It was a three-and-out," Taylor said.

Then there was the drive Boyd talked about. First-and-10 from the Steelers 18 with a little more than five minutes left in the half. With left tackle Andre Smith given no help against linebacker Bud Dupree, it was no contest. Sack. Strip. Fumble. Steelers ball.

"Just the inefficiency on offense in the first half," said Taylor of what concerned him the most walking out of the building. "Our first drive of the game, we drove down, we had a miscommunication on a protection and we gave up a sack, knocked us out of field goal range. Second drive, felt like we had an opportunity there, and we didn't get it done. We kick the field goal. Then the third drive, again, another drive, we were driving the first half, and we had an issue with the protection and we had a sack fumble."

The Bengals are like their coach. Frustrated.

"The most frustrating thing for me is not getting a W," Mixon said. "For everybody on the team, the coaches, the Cincinnati community, it's frustrating not to come through and deliver. I have to play better. We have to do better as a unit."

Mixon is keeping his cool. With wide receiver A.J. Green (ankle) on the sidelines, he's their best player. But he only got the ball seven times in the first half, 15 in the game.

"We've got to get it together, man," Mixon said. "We've got six days until we play Arizona at home and we have to be ready for them. Just keep your heads up high. We have to get through this."

Boyd, who saw some double teams against the league's second worst pass defense, had a rude homecoming.