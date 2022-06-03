Super Bowl Bengals Talk NBA Finals

Then again, if his hometown Pacers were in it, Karras would go with Indiana. And if you're quarterback Joe Burrow, you don't have a dog in the fight.

"I was rooting for the Suns," Burrow says. "At this point I'm just rooting for a good series."

Evans says Tatum was "a dog even back then," and he's talking about fourth grade, when Evans played for the Indiana Hoosiers and Tatum lit it up for the Memphis War Eagles.

"They beat us in the Final Four to go to the national championship," Evans says. "I didn't guard him, but I've followed him ever since. I take the Celtics. I just like the way they're playing. They're playing smart, they're playing together, they're playing physical. I feel like Al Horford deserves it."

Evans went to Michigan with Warriors guard Jordan Poole and wants him to do well. But he's pulling for Tatum's Celtics to pull it off. Life certainly turned out well for both fourth-graders. Evans was good enough in basketball that his high school coach told him when he was a sophomore he wouldn't get recruited for football unless he gave up basketball.

"Two days after I quit basketball I got a football offer from Michigan State," Evans says. "I said, 'OK, that's it I guess.' I was a point guard. I was a facilitator. I could give you ten (points) and ten (assists). Not 25. But I could give you ten and ten. And lock you up at the other end."

The 6-3, 311-pound Hill could play himself. He also played travel ball and became only the sixth player in the history of North Carolina's West Stanley High School to score 1,000 career points.