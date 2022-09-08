How To Watch and Listen to Steelers at Bengals

Sep 08, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Midge Mazur

Digital Coordinator

The Cincinnati Bengals play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 of the 2022 season. Here is how Bengals fans can watch, listen and stream the game.

2021 WK12 PIT_28 Mixon_Run (7)-lowres

Kickoff: Sunday, Sept. 11 at 1 p.m.

WATCH ON TV

The game will be broadcasted on CBS-TV. In the Bengals home region, the game will be carried by:

  • WKRC-TV (Ch. 12) in Cincinnati
  • WHIO-TV (Ch. 7) in Dayton
  • WKYT-TV (Ch. 27)

Broadcasters

  • Play-by-Play: Ian Eagle
  • Analyst: Charles Davis
  • Sideline Reporter: Evan Washburn

Click here for more ways to watch.

LISTEN LIVE

The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7).

  • Play-by-Play: Dan Hoard
  • Analyst: Dave Lapham

The game also will air nationally on Sports USA Radio.

  • Play-by-Play: John Ahlers
  • Analyst: Brandon Noble

Related Content

news

Bengals Notebook: Steeler Joe Or Seamless Joe On Sunday?; JBIII On Defense: "Elite," Every Snap Is Next Step

When the Bengals swept Pittsburgh last season, quarterback Joe Burrow was "Steeler Joe."

Translation: Even though he threw for less than 200 yards in each win, the Bengals won going away with him completing 81 percent of his 42 passes (four TDs against just two picks) while running back Joe Mixon averaged 5.5 yards on his 46 carries against a Pittsburgh defense that looks pretty much the way it looked the last time they met in Mixon's career 165-yard day. What Burrow is going to be in Sunday's opener (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) at Paycor Stadium is anybody's guess.

news

Bengals Free-To-Play Games Return for the 2022 Season

news

Cincinnati Bengals Take Sustainability To Next Level With Purecycle's Innovative Purezero Program

news

2022 Season Kickoff: Hungrier Than Ever To Rule The Jungle

The past two years have been fun. They have laid the foundation. Super Bowl 56 – being one play, one flag, one score away from our ultimate goal – fueled a new level of hunger. We know the path. We strive for opportunities to improve and have optimized for this next journey.

Advertising