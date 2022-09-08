How To Watch and Listen to Steelers at Bengals

news

When the Bengals swept Pittsburgh last season, quarterback Joe Burrow was "Steeler Joe."

Translation: Even though he threw for less than 200 yards in each win, the Bengals won going away with him completing 81 percent of his 42 passes (four TDs against just two picks) while running back Joe Mixon averaged 5.5 yards on his 46 carries against a Pittsburgh defense that looks pretty much the way it looked the last time they met in Mixon's career 165-yard day. What Burrow is going to be in Sunday's opener (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) at Paycor Stadium is anybody's guess.