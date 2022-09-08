How To Watch and Listen to Steelers at Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 of the 2022 season. Here is how Bengals fans can watch, listen and stream the game.
Kickoff: Sunday, Sept. 11 at 1 p.m.
WATCH ON TV
The game will be broadcasted on CBS-TV. In the Bengals home region, the game will be carried by:
- WKRC-TV (Ch. 12) in Cincinnati
- WHIO-TV (Ch. 7) in Dayton
- WKYT-TV (Ch. 27)
Broadcasters
- Play-by-Play: Ian Eagle
- Analyst: Charles Davis
- Sideline Reporter: Evan Washburn
Click here for more ways to watch.
LISTEN LIVE
The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7).
- Play-by-Play: Dan Hoard
- Analyst: Dave Lapham
The game also will air nationally on Sports USA Radio.
- Play-by-Play: John Ahlers
- Analyst: Brandon Noble