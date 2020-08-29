Statement From The Cincinnati Bengals

Aug 29, 2020 at 12:31 PM

Cincinnati Bengals players, coaches, ownership and staff marched from Paul Brown Stadium to the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center to deliver an important team message.

"As this country continues to see instances of racial discrimination and injustices, it is time for us to act. Together, as a unified front, we must identify, address and ultimately end those practices and policies that would deny liberty and justice to all, regardless of race, religion, or creed. It is time for us all to take a stand!

"It is each of our responsibility to effect change in our communities, not only for us but for those yet to come. We cannot turn a blind eye to the racism still experienced in this country. This is not an issue of politics but a fight for equality and life. If this nation is to ever reach the goals that it has promised its citizens, we must be catalysts for change."

The team followed its statement with a tour of the Freedom Center and an educational presentation by President Woodrow "Woody" Keown Jr. and other key staff.

news

Barbara Turner Receives Bengals Inspire Change Changemaker Award for her Commitment To Help Others Achieve Financial Security and Independence

Barbara Turner is the Bengals' 2023 Inspire Change Changemaker Award recipient. She is being recognized for her commitment to help and empower others, particularly women and individuals from underserved communities, to access the resources required to achieve financial security and independence.
news

Tom Grippa of Milford High School Wins Paul Brown Coaching Award

Tom Grippa, the head football coach at Milford High School, is the 2023 season winner of the Paul Brown Excellence in Coaching Award.
news

The Sam Hubbard Foundation and The Christ Hospital Health Network Unite to Spread Thanksgiving Joy with Holiday Meal Distribution

Pro Football Star Teams Up with Providers at The Christ Hospital Health Network
news

Ja'Marr Chase Visits Local School To Give Away Thanksgiving Meals to 100 Local Children and Families

"Giving back to the community that has shown me so much support is important to my family and me," says Ja'Marr Chase. "I'm thankful to IEL for partnering with me to help support local students and their families."
news

Bengals and Fifth Third Bank Team Up with Freestore Foodbank to Donate 2,000 Holiday Meals to Local Families 

The Cincinnati Bengals and Fifth Third Bank teamed up with Freestore Foodbank to hold a drive-through Holiday Meal Distribution on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at the Fifth Third Bank Madisonville Operational Center. During the 3-hour event, 2,000 holiday meal boxes were distributed, feeding as many as 8,000 people in the community.
news

Bengals Celebrate Salute to Service During Week 10

The Bengals held their Salute to Service game on Sunday, representing an unwavering dedication to honoring, empowering, and connecting with our nation's service members, veterans, and their families.
news

Bengals Ramp It Up To Help Veteran

The Bengals recently collaborated with Operation Ramp It Up to help veteran James Angel have easier access to and from his Golf Manor house in Cincinnati.  
news

Bengals Save The Dey Adds 500 Lifesavers to the Chain of Survival in Cincinnati

The Cincinnati Bengals, American Heart Association, Cintas and Kettering Health provided Hands-Only CPR education at Paycor Stadium to improve cardiovascular emergency outcomes.
news

Bengals Save The Dey CPR Training Event Scheduled For Oct. 24

The Bengals, Cintas, Kettering Health and American Heart Association are teaming up to raise awareness and educate the community about CPR through an event on Tuesday, Oct. 24 called "Bengals Save The Dey presented by Cintas."
news

Bengals Host First-Annual Girls Flag Football Jamboree at Paycor Stadium

More than 180 female high school athletes and coaches took the field at Paycor Stadium on Saturday for the Bengals' first-annual Girls Flag Football Jamboree. 
news

Bengals Care Presented By Caresource Showcases Community Commitment

The Bengals are partnering with CareSource to Rule The Community through an exciting rebrand: Bengals Care presented by CareSource. 
news

Bengals Announce 2023 Friday Night Stripes Schedule

The Bengals kick off Friday Night Stripes with three appearances across the state of Ohio to celebrate the start of high school football.
