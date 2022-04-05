Scouting Joe Burrow's First Pitch At Reds Opening Day

The Reds are rolling out the orange-and-black carpet. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is catching Burrow's pitch and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Ja'Marr Chase is presenting India with the National League Rookie of the Year award..

"Cincinnati loves the tradition of Opening Day and what they have here is special," Brown said. "Baseball is an integral part of this town with a rich history. The people that live here certainly enjoy the game and I'm one of them."

Brown has been a baseball fan for a long time. When his father Paul Brown coached at the Great Lakes Naval Training Base during World War II, he was an eight-year-old batboy on a diamond where Feller, Cleveland's great right-hander, spent some time. Years later, when Brown was in Cincinnati, he got in line at a Feller book signing and got one of his biggest thrills when he introduced himself and told Feller he knew him at Great Lakes.

"Oh, you were our batboy," Feller told him.

One of Brown's favorite Reds was the late great Hall of Fame second baseman Joe Morgan.

"He was a tremendous player," Brown said. "He came over here once and I got a chance to visit with him and I really enjoyed it."

Brown is a big fan of the current second baseman, India.

"They've got a lot of good athletes over there," Brown said. "He was really productive for them last year. I think they've got a long-term standout. He can run. He competes. He can hit. He would be on my list of favorite Reds. We have players like that. They have try hard. When you get one like that, you get what you want. They love to play and they're willing to play hard all the way."

Especially his quarterback turned ace for a pitch. Luehrman hasn't seen Burrow do it in about ten years, but he's got a pretty good idea how it's going to go.