Scouting Bengals' Final Draft Push

UC, OSU and Miami University, the other local school, are also part of a "Local Day," an April 19 workout that also includes prospects that went to high school within 50 miles of PBS.

Johnson and his fellow area scout, Christian Sarkisian, are the unsung stars of April as they tame a logistical labyrinth. Johnson sets up the local day while Sarkisian helps provide the nuts and bolts of each individual visit once the player personnel department decides which 30 guys they want in the building. The give-and-take with college coaches and agents and the wooing of potential undrafted free agents, along with the juggling of airlines and accommodations, is putting that Cornell degree to good use.

"It's all about hospitality," Johnson says.

Monday also meant re-checking the stack of pro day sheets in order to peruse film of the workouts, the lone blemish on his desk. Boston College. Wake Forest. He was at Toledo when Pitt had their pro day, so now he's watching what the top Panthers did.

Johnson filled out the sheets as each 40-yard dash ran and vertical jump leaped. Then he went back to the hotel that night and logged them into the Bengals private scouting web site that amounts to a virtual draft notebook. Now he's making sure they are complete with the adjustments from the campus visits.

"Best pro day I saw this year," says Johnson, staring at a prospect's screen. "After a pro day, you're more likely to move a guy up than move a guy down. At the end of the day, his tape is the most important thing."

So Johnson takes a player who hasn't played much because of injuries, a guy he labeled as a free agent in the fall, and moves him "over the line," into the drafted area after that impressive pro day.

"I do that maybe two or three times a year," Johnson says.