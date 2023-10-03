Quick Hits: Sam Hubbard's Message; Tough Tee Looking To Play Sunday; Dr. Lou Diagnoses Bengals Defense

TOUGH TEE: Wide receiver Tee Higgins confirmed Monday he had "kind of a fracture," in one of his ribs but not to count him out of Sunday's game (4:05 p.m.-Cincinnati's FOX 19) in Arizona. If not, he says he'll be back by the Oct. 15 Paycor Stadium game against Seattle.

There may be a flak jacket in his future.

"I'm pretty sure. It hurts, but I'm a football player at the end of the day. This game is brutal. You've got to play through things like this," Higgins said. "It's not a crazy, crazy injury to where I have to sit out multiple, multiple, multiple weeks. It all depends on the soreness and it's really up to me at the end of the day … I plan not to be out for a while. I plan to be back maybe this week, maybe next week."

And don't forget he's in his contract year.

"With the rib injury, it heals on its own. Where the team is right now, I feel like my presence on the field can really help the team," Higgins said. "The next few weeks are huge. Me just going out there, making plays that I know I can make will help the team out."

Higgins got injured when he tried to make a catch on the Bengals sideline late in the first quarter. The ball popped out when he hit the ground and when he got back up, his back felt tight. He stayed in figuring he'd get the X-Ray at halftime. Before that, he got his two catches and 19 yards on that impressive first drive the Bengals didn't match the rest of the way.

With the Titans cornerbacks playing off, one came on a nine-yard slant and the other on a 10-yard stop route, where he got a bunch of it after the catch. That's exactly how Higgins thinks the Bengals should attack the sagging zones taking away the deep ball. The Titans appeared to adjust after that drive and had their cornerbacks play press while they brought pressure up the middle.

"We just have to take what the defense gives us. We've got to execute what the coaches call obviously and then take what the defense gives us," Higgins said. "We had a great first drive. We had a great game plan going on, but after that, we don't know what happened."

Higgins was asked the obligatory Joe Burrow questions and if his strained right calf has limited the offense.