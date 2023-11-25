The Sam Hubbard Foundation and The Christ Hospital Health Network Unite to Spread Thanksgiving Joy with Holiday Meal Distribution

Cincinnati (November 21st, 2023) – With the holiday season in full swing, the Sam Hubbard Foundation partnered with The Christ Hospital Health Network to distribute Thanksgiving meals to families in need across the Tri-State. On Tuesday, more than 250 families received meals at Grandview Elementary in Bellevue, Kentucky and Lighthouse Youth & Family Services in Cincinnati.
"The joy Sam inspires each November is beyond words. The young people in Lighthouse care are grateful for the Thanksgiving meal, and the time they spend with Sam means the world. His kindness is a reminder someone cares as they work to learn to make it on their own." Kelly Dunnigan, Vice President of Homeless Youth Services, Lighthouse Youth & Family Services
"We believe that everyone deserves to enjoy the warmth and togetherness that Thanksgiving brings," said Sam Hubbard, founder of The Sam Hubbard Foundation. "It's a time for gratitude and reflection, and we want to make sure that our neighbors who are facing difficult circumstances can experience the joy of the holiday season."
Both Grandview Elementary and Lighthouse Youth & Family Services hold a special place in the heart of the Sam Hubbard Foundation, as both have been an annual recipient since the Foundation's inception. In addition to meals, families also received signed footballs, pictures and Kroger gift cards.
"This annual tradition is not only impactful but uplifting for our families," said Bellevue School Director, Rob Sanders. "Sam's genuine care for our community has been an amazing gift these past few years."
"For many, the holidays are a special and exciting time but for others, it can be more difficult," Debbie Hayes, President and CEO of The Christ Hospital Health Network. "We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to join Sam in his commitment to uplift hundreds of families during the holiday season. His charitable giving and passionate work through his foundation for his community goes hand-in-hand with our mission to amplify those serving a greater good and making a positive impact in our city.
Providers at The Christ Hospital Health Network that took part in the distribution of meals were selected based on their own commitment to extensive community service throughout the greater Cincinnati region. Michael Jennings, MD, Rajan Lakhia, MD, Kelly McLean, MD and Christine Chadwell, CNP were providers representing The Christ Hospital Health Network.