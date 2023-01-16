Sam Hubbard And Joe Burrow Have The Hometown Bengals At Home In The Playoffs

"We got zone coverage and the play was just a disaster," Taylor said. "For him to sprint out and reverse course and get us the first down is really a play that should get more storylines than some realize because that play (came) versus a bad look and he just kind of willed it to happen … If we don't get that drive, who knows how the game goes from there? It's a three-and-out and we're punting, but he just makes plays like that to will us to victory."

But Burrow also likes the guys. For one, Hubbard is more than one of his best buddies from Ohio State. He represents how Taylor, director of player personnel Duke Tobin and Bengals president Mike Brown have built a team that has gone to two straight Divisional games.

"He's what this whole thing is built on — toughness, hard work, and leadership," Burrow said. "Those are the type of guys we try to bring in here. He's one of my best friends and comes up with big plays, over and over. He gets his work done, has a positive attitude in the locker room. He's the type of guy you want on your team."

Which is usually what they're saying about Burrow. Hubbard, who grew up rooting for the T.J. Houshmandzadeh Bengals, can't get enough of these nights. Houshmandzadeh was the Ruler of the Jungle Sunday, but Hubbard was king.

"It was unbelievable. I think our fans are some of the best fans in the NFL," Hubbard said. "The environment's similar or better than college, Ohio State. It was special. I never thought I'd see that day here in Cincinnati, but it's been a long road. I'm glad we've got that type of energy here."