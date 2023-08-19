More Quick Hits: Bengals Rookie WRs Keep Catching On; Jonah Pleased With RT Debut

JONAH STEPS IN: Jonah Williams played his first 11 NFL snaps at right tackle Friday when he was the only offensive starter to participate in the opening drive. He had been toying with going to the coaches to request to play, but they beat him to it and he was feeling pretty good after the game.

"It was good. I thought it went well. I got some live game reps, got some jitters out," Williams said. "Yeah, in practice we go hard. The joint practice was fast. But game speed just feels a little different. In the stadium, feeling the pressure of a game. It was good to get my first right tackle snaps out of the way. I thought the second week was a good time to get the live reps. I don't have to think about it anymore. We're about at the halfway point of camp, week two of the preseason. It's going to keep getting better."

OTHER OL MATTERS: Jackson Carman, once in the competition with Williams at right tackle, played all 63 snaps at left tackle, the only Bengal to play every snap Friday. A week after his first NFL action at center, Max Scharping started at center and played there for the first half before he and left guard Trey Hill switched to open the second half. Cody Ford again started at right guard. Browning forged his two-minute drill behind the third offensive line, where there's a big battle for the practice squad.

The results were mixed. Browning's four scrambles for 50 yards led them in rushing. Brown (18 yards on nine carries) and the other back, Chris Evans (seven carries for 15 yards ), had tough sledding. Brown did show some tough goal-line running and had a ten-yard run while the line allowed only one sack on 37 drop-backs.

SLANTS AND SCREENS: Defensive end Joseph Ossai caught the Mike Hilton tip to end that 10-minute opening drive on the Falcons 3 and recalled it was his first interception since Texas played LSU in 2019 and he picked off some kid named Joe Burrow.

"He was unbelievable that year," Ossai said. "It was the same kind of thing. A tipped pass."

Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder never threw an interception in his four starts last year, but Ossai got him, too. He admitted the defense got the best of both worlds. A lot of work and a red-zone turnover.

"Hopefully, we can remember when we're in that situation with our backs against it, we came up with a play," Ossai said. "We're battle-tested and those are the battles we have."

Starting cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt didn't think the first defense was rusty. He did have a rare missed tackle on a first-down play by wide receiver Mack Hollins ("He got me on an inside-out tackle. I had a bad angle") but he also had three vintage CTB tackles on that first series before exiting.

"(The red zone defense) showed up today," Taylor-Britt said. "It would have been good to get a three-and-out. That's the expectation. But yards don't equal points so we're good." …

A good night for the specialists. Rookie punter Brad Robbins had a 52-yard punt out of his own end zone and dropped the other one inside the 20. . Dru Chrisman's first punt of the year pinned the Falcons at the 8. Jones' 11-yard punt return was complemented by Evans' 35-yard kick return. McPherson had his second 50-yarder of the preseason (from 50), and is now 6-for-6 this year …