Reports: X Marks New Spot On Bengals O-Line

Mar 18, 2020 at 06:06 PM
Hobson_Geoff
Geoff Hobson

Bengals.com Senior Writer

Xavier Su'a-Filo: stout pass blocker.
James D. Smith/©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
Xavier Su'a-Filo: stout pass blocker.

The Bengals took a pause in re-building their defense Wednesday and tweaked their offensive line when they reportedly signed Cowboys' seven-year veteran Xavier Su'a-Filo to a three-year deal that makes him a leading candidate to be their fifth Opening Day right guard in as many years.

The reports of the agreement with Su'a-Filo came within a few hours of the release of John Miller, last year's starter. Miller is a reliable six-year vet, but at 6-4, 310 pounds Su'a-Filo has the kind of size and power Bengals offensive line coach Jim Turner covets.

During the last two seasons Su'a-Filo has backed up left guard Connor Williams in Dallas and in 12 starts impressed with how well the Cowboys line played when he was in there. The Bengals liked his most recent tape that showed the same type of power and athleticism he had coming out of UCLA when Houston made him the first pick in the second round. They believe he's particularly stout in pass protection.

Reports pegged the total deal at $10 million for an annual average of about $3.3 million, less of a hit than Miller would have given them on the salary cap. Miller had been due $1 million on Monday and had a bigger salary for 2020.

Su'a-Filo arrives with 53 NFL starts, the same as right tackle Bobby Hart and tying them for the most in the offensive line room.

Also competing for the right guard job is Alex Redmond, the 2018 Opening Day starter who began last season on an NFL suspension and ended it on injured reserve after playing just three games. Su'a-Filo also ended this season on injured reserve with a broken leg, but the Bengals have apparently been assured he'll be fine in time when they need him on the field.

The Bengals have yet to announce a deal pending physicals, but their three free-agent agreements are believed to count for about $23 million under this year's salary cap, on top of A.J. Green's $18 million tender and $8.6 million in restricted free agent tenders.

Related Content

news

Quick Hits: With Higgins Out And Chase? Bengals Have Depth In History; D-Line To Sample Rotation Without Hubbard

 Remember when the Bengals beat the Browns and their tenacious defense at Paycor Stadium without two of their top three wide receivers and three of their top four receivers? It's not ancient history. It happened 11 months ago as the Bengals prepare for the Texans Sunday (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) at Paycor Stadium.
news

Bengals Power Rankings for Week 10 of the 2023 Season

With an array of exhilarating matchups on the horizon, the Bengals find themselves at a crucial juncture, eager to cement their place in the league's power rankings.
news

Game Within The Game: Bengals Young DBs Challenge Historic Rookie

A funny thing happens on the way to Sunday's game (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) at Paycor Stadium game when a futures game breaks out between the Bengals' opportunistic young defensive backs and Texans record-setting rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.
news

Quick Hits: Ja'Marr Back To Moving; Jonah Williams' New Approach And His Old Fan Orlando; Young Bengals Specialists Providing Kick

If Bengals Pro Bowl quarterback Joe Burrow has been the man the last month leading the NFL in passer rating and completion percentage, then what about his main man Ja'Marr Chase averaging a league-leading nine catches per game the last five weeks? Chase, the two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, said after Thursday's limited practice that he's got a bruised back and he's a "last-minute," decision for Sunday's date (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) at Paycor Stadium against the Texans.
Advertising