Reports Of X Files Bulk Up Bengals On O-Line And In Locker Room

They talk about the Bengals offensive line and how it needs this and how it lacks and that and then, according to a series of published reports, a guy like Xavier Su'a-Filo shows up in March. Named for a fictional police chief with a verifiable resume of stout play and intangibles, Su'a-Filo's reported arrival may help their O-line become one of the surprise storylines of the season.

The signing isn't official yet, but unofficially it's a terrific fit. They went into free agency seeking more interior size and strength and in the 6-4, 310-pound Su'a-Filo the Bengals get a guard groomed for a rookie quarterback:

Seasoned, tough leader in prime six years after top pick in the second round despite interrupting career at UCLA for two years on mission trips.

Comes off profootballfocus.com season rated NFL's 16th best pass blocking guard in the league allowing just three pressures on 197 pass plays.

College tackle, can kick inside and outside and can move in space, a trait they covet after successfully pulling and trapping in front of 1,000-yard running back Joe Mixon during second half of last season.

Su'a-Filo received enough rave reviews off the bench as a backup the past two seasons in Dallas that many thought the Cowboys offensive line played better when he was in there. When he went down with a sprained ankle during the next-to-last game of the season in Philadelphia, he returned after halftime and got it rolled on again on his first play back for a season-ending fracture.

"We needed to win to make the playoffs," Su'a-Filo said. "I had to do everything I could to stay on the field for my team. I'm in my ninth or 10th week of post-op and there have been no problems. It's just that I've never gone through a rehab before."