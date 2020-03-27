Reports Have Bengals Hoping Bynes Replicates Last Year's AFC North Stand

Even Josh Bynes' uniform number is comforting for the Bengals, although he'll have to have a conversation with sophomore middle linebacker Germaine Pratt if he wants No. 57 when his signing becomes official.

But then, that's a big reason they're putting him in the middle of this new defense. He's not only there to talk to the kids, but for the kids to watch a pro do it.

"I take every day very personal," Bynes said from his native South Florida as he waits to sign what has been reported as a one-year agreement. "I put myself out there on tape each and every day.

"I keep that same mindset. I still have to prove myself each and every day. Every game. Otherwise someone is going to take it from me."

Bynes, 30, barges into this sparkling champagne brunch of a free agency for the Bengals from the Ravens with his battered lunch bucket filled with 10 seasons of practice squads, 101 games, 41 starts, three teams, a few stunning demotions, one big deal, 27 Super Bowl special teams snaps that included the game's final tackle and a Lombardi Trophy to go with a reputation for smart, efficient, no-frills play.

It's pretty clear the Bengals are going to fill their many linebacker vacancies with young players and you have to believe one of them is going to get here maybe as soon as the second night of the draft in rounds two and three.

What's even clearer is that those young guys are going to be mentored by Bynes.

"I've been a leader through my career. As far as being a leader and setting a tone," Bynes said. "I think it comes from the sense of being underrated. I had to prove myself in the league and going to Baltimore in the AFC North, it's already as good as it gets. I've had my ups and downs. Even last year when I didn't play the first part of the year. I've kept the same attitude and same mindset.