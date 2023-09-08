Report: Joe Burrow Agrees To Extend Bengals Career Through 2029

"He's not a superstar in the NFL. He's a superstar in all sports. He's just so genuine," Taylor told a podcast this summer. "There's nothing about him that's forced. Sure, he's a talented guy that works just as hard as any person I've been around to make himself and the team better. He's just genuine in every interaction that he has.

"He's lived up to those expectations for us and I know that he feels like he's got championships to win," Taylor said. "It's franchise-altering when you have a guy playing at that position the way that he does."

In his 42 NFL starts, Burrow has marched through the Bengals record book. While leading them to the Super Bowl and winning the NFL's 2021 Comeback Player of the Year, Burrow broke Bengals' Ring of Honor member Boomer Esiason's record for yards in a game with 525 against the Ravens, Andy Dalton's record for yards in a season with 4,611, and Dalton's passer rating record with 108.3. And his NFL-leading 70.4 completion percentage was second only to Ring of Honor member Ken Anderson's 70.6.

According to Elias, Burrow is the fifth-fastest passer in history to reach 75 career touchdown passes. He did it in 40 games, trailing only two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes (30 games), Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Dan Marino (31), Herbert (34) and Kurt Warner (35), another Hall of Famer.

It also took Burrow only 40 games to reach 11,000 career passing yards. That ties him with Matthew Stafford and behind only Mahomes (37), Herbert (38), and Warner (39).

A self-proclaimed "Ohio guy," Burrow said last season of the Bengals' Super Bowl opportunities, "The window is my whole career." Now the door is opened, too. Esiason, a long-time NFL analyst who became one of the richest players in the sport when he reached two of his own mega deals with Bengals president Mike Brown more than 30 years ago, had that sense during this year's Ring of Honor announcement.