Rare Fumble Jolts Joe Mixon Into Battle of Ohio Turf Owned By Bengals Backs 

Ever since the Browns came back into the NFL in 1999, the Bengals have owned the trenches. Whether it's been on the riverfront or lakefront, the Bengals have always run the ball against the Browns and Cincinnati has a worthy successor in the tradition when running back Joe Mixon rides into his seventh Battle of Ohio Thursday night (8:20 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12 and NFL Network) on The Lake.

No matter the head coach, the quarterback, the back, the weather or the stadium (Bengals running back Corey Dillon closed Cincinnati's Riverfront Stadium with 192 yards against the Browns in '99), the Bengals have run the ball and it has not been a two-way street.

According to profootballreference.com, the Bengals have five of the top 11 rushers against the new Browns of the past 21 seasons. Dillon (1,111 yards in 11 games) and Rudi Johnson (1,008 in 10 games) are Nos. 2 and 3 behind former Ravens running back Jamal Lewis' 1,524 yards in a dozen games against Cleveland that included breaking Dillon's all-time record of 278 with 295 in a 2003 game.

Bengals' Cedric Benson (688 yards in seven games) and Jeremy Hill (648 in seven games) are Nos. 9 and 10 on the list, respectively, with Mixon already right behind them at No. 11. After just three seasons and six games against the Browns, Mixon has 608 and includes a career-high 162 yards in last season's finale.

"Coach (Zac) Taylor put in a great game plan. Players executed, made great blocks and from there I handled the rest," Mixon said. "They have a pretty deep group right now, I know they got guys shuffling around to see where they fit best. I'm sure there are going to be different defenses they line up. Something to stop or slow down whatever we are trying to do. I'm sure they are going to be ready and we have to be ready also. "

But how ready? The Browns have a new defensive coordinator and a new scheme that is reeling from Sunday's 38-6 loss to the Ravens. With word Tuesday that linebacker Jacob Phillips didn't practice and looks to be out, that means the Browns have five key defensive players not available. That's a list that starts with their best linebacker in Mack Wilson, one of their top safeties in rookie Grant Delpit and two of their three top cornerbacks in Greedy Williams and Kevin Johnson.

Yet, Mixon has his own demons this week. He says he can still taste Sunday and it's bitter. Plus, he's got a debt to pay.