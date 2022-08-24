Setting The Scene: Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals-Rams connections: Bengals head coach Zac Taylor spent two seasons on the Rams' staff (2017-18), serving as assistant wide receivers coach in '17 and quarterbacks coach in '18 ... Bengals WR Mike D. Thomas was a sixth-round pick of the Rams in 2016 and spent four seasons with the team ('16-19) ... Rams CB Troy Hill was a college free agent signee of the Bengals in 2015 and played in three games that season ... Rams head coach Sean McVay played wide receiver at Miami (Ohio) University ... Rams QB Matthew Stafford played for the Detroit Lions when Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan was the quarterbacks coach (2016-17) ... Callahan was an offensive assistant/quarterbacks coach with the Denver Broncos in 2015, when Rams special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis held the same role ... Rams DB Grant Haley played for the N.Y. Giants from 2018-19, when Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo was the defensive backs coach ('18) and linebackers coach James Bettcher was the defensive coordinator ('18-19) ... Rams DT Michael Hoecht is from Oakwood, Ohio (approx. 54 miles north of Cincinnati) ... Bengals CB Tre Flowers was teammates with Rams LB Bobby Wagner on the Seattle Seahawks from 2018-21 ... Bengals G Alex Cappa was teammates with Rams K Matt Gay on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019 ... Bengals TE Hayden Hurst was teammates with Rams WR Brandon Powell and DB Tyler Hall on the Atlanta Falcons in 2020 ... Hall also played alongside Bengals LB Logan Wilson at Wyoming from 2016-18 ... Bengals QB Brandon Allen and Rams LB Justin Hollins were teammates on the Denver Broncos in 2019 ... Rams DT Marquise Copeland played at the University of Cincinnati from 2015-18 ... Rams DB Jordan Fuller played at Ohio State from 2016-19, and was teammates with Bengals QB Joe Burrow ('16-17), P Drue Chrisman ('17-19), DE Sam Hubbard ('16-17), LB Keandre Jones ('16-18) and OT Isaiah Prince ('16-18) ... Bengals G Jackson Carman was teammates with Rams OT Tremayne Anchrum Jr. at Clemson from 2018-19 ... Bengals WR Kendric Pryor played at Wisconsin from 2016-21, alongside Rams G Logan Bruss ('18-21) and G David Edwards ('16-18) ... Bengals WR Tyler Boyd and Rams DT Aaron Donald were teammates at the University of Pittsburgh in 2013 ... Rams OT Bobby Evans played at Oklahoma from 2016-18, alongside Bengals HB Joe Mixon ('16) and HB Samaje Perine ('16) ... Rams WR Van Jefferson was teammates at Florida with Bengals DT Zach Carter and K Evan McPherson from 2018-19 ... Bengals LB Markus Bailey and Rams TE Brycen Hopkins were teammates at Purdue from 2016-19 ... Rams TE Jared Pinkney played at Vanderbilt from 2015-19, alongside Bengals OT Devin Cochran ('16-18) and CB Allan George ('18-19) ... Bengals QB Jake Browning (2015-18) and TE Drew Sample ('14-18) played at the University of Washington, alongside Rams DB Taylor Rapp ('16-18) and G Coleman Shelton ('13-17) ... Bengals TE Justin Rigg played at Kentucky in 2021, when Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen held the same role for the Wildcats ... Bengals G Cordell Volson and Rams OLB Brayden Thomas were teammates at North Dakota State from 2020-21 ... Rams pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Chris Shula played linebacker at Miami (Ohio), and is the son of former Bengals head coach David Shula.