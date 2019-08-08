Quotes 8/8/19: Taylor On The Team's Progress Before The Preseason Opener

Will there be some surprises on the offensive line once the game gets into the second quarter and beyond?

"We don't have a ton of O-line bodies right now, with Jonah (OT Jonah Williams) and Alex Redmond out. That's a pretty fluid situation in the second, third and fourth quarter, with regard to who's playing. You might see a guy out for two series and pop back in there in the third quarter at a different position. That's just the way it is with our depth right now. Again, just because a guy is out for a series doesn't mean he won't reappear later in the third quarter."

As head coach, you're of course excited to see everyone get out there and play. But who are you most interested to see play in a game?

"I'm excited to see our guys up front on both sides of the ball really compete. You get a chance to evaluate skill players over the course of the spring in non-padded practices because we're throwing the ball and you get to see those guys. (This game is) really about the offensive linemen, tight ends, backs in protection, and the D-linemen and linebackers. When you're competing against someone else, how quickly do they see it, where are they ID'd, and are they ID'd correctly since we are going up against someone we haven't faced before. Those are the guys you really get a chance to observe and talk about what you saw on tape, whereas you get a chance to see skill guys every day at practice. I'm excited to watch those big guys up front on both sides of the ball."

If you had to pick an opponent for the first preseason game, are the Kansas City Chiefs as good as any team to pick?

"I think they are as good as any team, I do. The defensive coordinator (Steve Spagnuolo) has had great history in this league, so he'll present some good challenges for us and some good things to see and talk about on tape. They'll show us some things that we'll see throughout the year as well. Offensively, they've presented challenges to everybody they've faced for the last couple years, so it'll be a good test. On offense, they are one of the most creative offenses in the league. They're a team that, often times, their stuff is stolen very quickly once it's been put on tape. Usually when they run something, it's going to reappear later in the season. I haven't talked to Andy (Chiefs head coach Andy Reid), so I don't know what they are going to look like in Preseason Game 1. They're usually going to run some stuff that gets regurgitated throughout the league throughout the season, and so it's a good first test for our defense."

How important is it to see John Ross play in preseason, and is it something you anticipate seeing?

"Yeah, I'm very hopeful he is. With his hamstring, he is still day-to-day. Again, I'm hopeful he comes back sooner rather than later so we get a chance to utilize him. Like I've mentioned before, we just want that chemistry of the guys breaking the huddle on the field together. We'd rather that not be the first game at Seattle, but you never know. Hopefully we can get the guys back who've been held out because of injury so we can get back in the groove and develop some chemistry with the rest of the guys. It's important for any receiver to develop chemistry with Andy (QB Andy Dalton). I know he and John have played together for a long time, and I know John is working very hard to get back in the fold. We'll be excited when we get him back."

In terms of progression, are you happy with the way the offense is unfolding?