Quick Hits: Zac's First Lineup: Jerry at LG, Malone in place of AJ; A Look At Dalton's First Series In Years Past; First Captains

, Although, last year, in a new offense, Lewis sent out Dalton for two series. Don't look for that this trip unless the first series is a short one. But remember how Dalton and the first offense lit it up right away in 2018 against the Bears at Paul Brown Stadium? He went six of eight for 103 yards with two TDs and an interception, which set the tone for an offense that had a terrific September until October and the injuries hit.

He did it with wide receiver A.J. Green making catches of 22 and 26 yards, running back Joe Mixon making a 24-yard-catch-and-run touchdown and wide receiver John Ross adding a 20-yard catch. Dalton won't have any of those guys against the Chiefs.

The 2017 opener may have foreshadowed that the Bengals offense would struggle, but no one would have thought that there would be a coordinator change in a month. He worked one series against Tampa Bay at PBS and it ended in an interception after he hit his first four passes for 38 yards.

That wasn't the disaster. The disaster was that the first team didn't score a touchdown until the third week of the regular season.

The 2016 opener marked a season the Bengals had a new offensive coordinator and Dalton's numbers were similar against the Vikings at home. He went 4-for-5 for 32 yards, no pick and got a 48-yard field goal from Mike Nugent.

When Dalton had a Most Valuable Player-type season in 2015 before he got hurt, he only needed one series in the pre-season opener against the Giants at PBS to get a three-yard TD pass to wide receiver Mohamed Sanu. He needed only two other passes to the other two guys that would be his top targets that season, both completions to Green and tight end Tyler Eifert.

But in 2013, when Dalton would lead the Bengals to the AFC North title while setting the franchise's record for touchdown passes, the pre-season opener in Atlanta provided no glimpse of what would transpire. He struggled in two series that ended in punts (3-for-7, 37 yards) on 11 snaps.

So what's it all mean? It probably means Taylor wouldn't mind Dalton doing what he did the last time they opened the preseason in Arrowhead. In 2014, Dalton worked one drive, hit Green on a 53-yard bomb and got Nugent's 30-yard field goal in finishing three of five for 71 yards. The Bengals went on to win ten games and make the playoffs without Eifert, a starting wide receiver in Marvin Jones and Green not making a catch in five games because of injury.