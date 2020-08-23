Quick Hits: With Son Safe, Ross Back To Football; Defense Puts Heat On Burrow  

John Ross, father of a three-year-old son first and Bengals wide receiver second, returned to the practice field Sunday morning from a week-long hiatus that took him home to California to care for his son and the son's mother as they battled Covid-19.

A grateful Ross reported after practice that everyone is fine after a tough visit he couldn't hold his son and ended up doing his running while the family slept. Which is why he found himself in a park at 2 a.m.

"When it comes to my son, I would say it definitely wasn't stressful. It doesn't matter, I was willing to risk anything," Ross said. "It didn't matter to me, none of that mattered. I just wanted to see him get well. That was the most important part. The stressful part was me having to wear a mask, not being able to hold him, kiss him and let him know that I'm here for him. Just not being able to physically touch him and things like that."

Ross resumes what had been a promising training camp that began with the consensus that it is the best he's looked since they took him in the first round in 2017. And he knows what's on the line after three seasons he limped through one of them and spent significant time on injured reserve during the other two. The Bengals didn't exercise their fifth-year option, so he's suddenly in his contract year with barely 1,000 NFL snaps.

"I wouldn't have picked up my option, either," Ross said. "It guarantees injury if you get hurt. I've been injured every single year. That's not a bad decision by them. And now it's on me to show them why I should be here longer. That's how I look at it."

They're going easy with Ross. He looked really good running routes on air Sunday, but they chose to leave him out of one-on-one and 11-on-11 against the defense …