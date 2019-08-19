Quick Hits: Taylor Says Ross Should Be Able To Play In Opener

All indications are wide receiver John Ross (hamstring) won't play in the Bengals' final two pre-season games, but with two weeks of practice head coach Zac Taylor expects Ross to play in the Sept. 8 regular-season opener in Seattle.

After Monday's practice Taylor said left tackle Cordy Glenn (concussion) also won't play in the final two games and offensive line coach Jim Turner indicated Andre Smith gets the nod there for Thursday night's game (7 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) against the Giants at Paul Brown Stadium. It also appears that rookie Michael Jordan gets his second straight start at left guard and that it will come next to center Billy Price after Trey Hopkins started at center last Thursday in Washington.