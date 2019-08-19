Quick Hits: Taylor Says Ross Should Be Able To Play In Opener

Aug 19, 2019 at 04:17 PM
Hobson_Geoff
Geoff Hobson

Bengals.com Senior Writer

John Ross eyes Seattle.
John Ross eyes Seattle.

All indications are wide receiver John Ross (hamstring) won't play in the Bengals' final two pre-season games, but with two weeks of practice head coach Zac Taylor expects Ross to play in the Sept. 8 regular-season opener in Seattle.

After Monday's practice Taylor said left tackle Cordy Glenn (concussion) also won't play in the final two games and offensive line coach Jim Turner indicated Andre Smith gets the nod there for Thursday night's game (7 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) against the Giants at Paul Brown Stadium. It also appears that rookie Michael Jordan gets his second straight start at left guard and that it will come next to center Billy Price after Trey Hopkins started at center last Thursday in Washington.

But Taylor called the left guard spot even, giving no one an edge and saying they'll make the final decision in the middle of next week and not in time for Thursday's starting lineup.

Related Content

news

Bengals Notebook: From St. Louis To State Of Cal's NFL Debut, How Simmons' Long Snappers Evolved; Tee Higgins (Questionable) Goes Full

Darrin Simmons, the famously superstitious and notoriously demanding Bengals special teams coordinator, has given rookie Cal Adomitis what amounts to a ringing endorsement for Sunday's game in Dallas (4:25 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) and the long-snapper's NFL debut.

news

Five Things to Watch: Bengals at Cowboys

The Bengals hit the road for the first time this season when they take on the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sunday. The game will feature key matchups on both sides of the ball, while a pair of Cincinnati starters are set to line up against their former team.

news

Bengals Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

news

Bengals Notebook: Local Knowledge; Defense Not Living In Past Vs. Cowboys' Rush; The Ja'Marr Workout

The Bengals are banking on some local knowledge Sunday (4:25 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) when they play in Dallas with a couple of former Cowboys ... Blank slate vs. backup QBs ... Zac Taylor marvels at Ja'Marr Chase's endurance ...

Advertising