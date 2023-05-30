Quick Hits: Seasoned Vet Boyd Returns To Football Family

May 30, 2023 at 04:02 PM
Tyler Boyd 053023
Luke Johnson
WR Tyler Boyd smiles during training at the Kettering Health Practice Fields on Tuesday, May 30 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Bengals were treated to the sight of a familiar face on Tuesday when wide receiver Tyler Boyd jogged out to practice for the first time this offseason.

Boyd, now the longest-tenured Bengal who is set to embark on his eighth NFL season in 2023, had spent the past few weeks back in his hometown of Pittsburgh, taking advantage of the voluntary portion of the team's offseason program to enjoy time with his daughter. But as the optional training schedule entered its seventh week, the veteran slot savant and vocal locker room presence couldn't wait any longer to see his secondary family.

"I wanted to come around and bring camaraderie," Boyd said. "I missed the guys. Even though I was away spending time with my family, quality time with my daughter, I just felt empty not being around my guys and being there for them."

Having now been through numerous offseason programs, Boyd understands what is required from both a physical and mental standpoint when returning to the field. Particularly this week, as the Bengal rookies continue to find their footing, he appreciates the knowledge that can only be gained through years of experience.

"The difference between now and then, I'm just a little more seasoned," Boyd said. "I know what to expect, I know how to practice, how to prepare for each day, each phase of football. That part, I think I've got down. Even the leadership quality that I have — I go out there and critique guys. I don't want to go out there and show them or just say it. I'm going to go out there and communicate with them, talk to them a little bit, try to get them comfortable.

Photos: Tyler Boyd Returns to Training

See the best photos from training on Tuesday, May 30 2023.

Bengals Legend Ken Anderson visits during training at the Kettering Health Practice Fields on Tuesday, May 30 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
1 / 15

Bengals Legend Ken Anderson visits during training at the Kettering Health Practice Fields on Tuesday, May 30 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Luke Johnson
QB Joe Burrow runs the ball during training at the Kettering Health Practice Fields on Tuesday, May 30 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
2 / 15

QB Joe Burrow runs the ball during training at the Kettering Health Practice Fields on Tuesday, May 30 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Luke Johnson
WR Tee Higgins flexes for the camera during training at the Kettering Health Practice Fields on Tuesday, May 30 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
3 / 15

WR Tee Higgins flexes for the camera during training at the Kettering Health Practice Fields on Tuesday, May 30 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Luke Johnson
WR Ja'Marr Chase laughs during training at the Kettering Health Practice Fields on Tuesday, May 30 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
4 / 15

WR Ja'Marr Chase laughs during training at the Kettering Health Practice Fields on Tuesday, May 30 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Luke Johnson
WR Tyler Boyd smiles during training at the Kettering Health Practice Fields on Tuesday, May 30 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
5 / 15

WR Tyler Boyd smiles during training at the Kettering Health Practice Fields on Tuesday, May 30 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Luke Johnson
WR Stanley Morgan looks on during training at the Kettering Health Practice Fields on Tuesday, May 30 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
6 / 15

WR Stanley Morgan looks on during training at the Kettering Health Practice Fields on Tuesday, May 30 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Luke Johnson
WR Tyler Boyd catches the ball during training at the Kettering Health Practice Fields on Tuesday, May 30 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
7 / 15

WR Tyler Boyd catches the ball during training at the Kettering Health Practice Fields on Tuesday, May 30 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Luke Johnson
WR Charlie Jones runs during training at the Kettering Health Practice Fields on Tuesday, May 30 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
8 / 15

WR Charlie Jones runs during training at the Kettering Health Practice Fields on Tuesday, May 30 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Luke Johnson
CB Cam Taylor-Britt laughs during training at the Kettering Health Practice Fields on Tuesday, May 30 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
9 / 15

CB Cam Taylor-Britt laughs during training at the Kettering Health Practice Fields on Tuesday, May 30 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Luke Johnson
CB Cam Taylor-Britt watches Secondary/Cornerbacks Coach Charles Burks during training at the Kettering Health Practice Fields on Tuesday, May 30 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
10 / 15

CB Cam Taylor-Britt watches Secondary/Cornerbacks Coach Charles Burks during training at the Kettering Health Practice Fields on Tuesday, May 30 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Luke Johnson
CB DJ Turner II runs a drill during training at the Kettering Health Practice Fields on Tuesday, May 30 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
11 / 15

CB DJ Turner II runs a drill during training at the Kettering Health Practice Fields on Tuesday, May 30 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Luke Johnson
DT DJ Reader runs during training at the Kettering Health Practice Fields on Tuesday, May 30 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
12 / 15

DT DJ Reader runs during training at the Kettering Health Practice Fields on Tuesday, May 30 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Luke Johnson
DE Sam Hubbard smiles during training at the Kettering Health Practice Fields on Tuesday, May 30 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
13 / 15

DE Sam Hubbard smiles during training at the Kettering Health Practice Fields on Tuesday, May 30 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Luke Johnson
G Jaxson Kirkland runs a drill during training at the Kettering Health Practice Fields on Tuesday, May 30 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
14 / 15

G Jaxson Kirkland runs a drill during training at the Kettering Health Practice Fields on Tuesday, May 30 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Luke Johnson
OT Orlando Brown Jr watches during training at the Kettering Health Practice Fields on Tuesday, May 30 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
15 / 15

OT Orlando Brown Jr watches during training at the Kettering Health Practice Fields on Tuesday, May 30 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Luke Johnson
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Bengals' mandatory minicamp doesn't begin until mid-June, but Boyd saw this as an opportunity to get back in the mix of a culture that he had a large hand in building over the past seven seasons.

"Guys were just excited for me to be around. I bring a lot of juice to this team, and just having my presence felt, I think that amps guys up. This is the biggest family that I have.

"It felt good being around and seeing the guys, it brings me that life again."

Related Content

news

More Bengals Quick Hits: Ken Anderson Impressed With Intensity; Tyler Boyd Wonders What If; Practicing With New Era Pack

When slot receiver Tyler Boyd returned to the huddle Tuesday, the Bengals skill players lined up at full strength for the first time since Boyd went down in last season's AFC Championship. And to at least one outside observer, it looked as if they didn't miss a step while displaying up-tempo intensity.

news

After Running Into History, Bengals' Sam Hubbard Looks To Chase Down Super Bowl: 'Best I've Felt In My Whole Career'

Sam Hubbard's 98-yard Rumble In The Jungle has put him in The Cincinnati Kid mythology with fellow Man of Moeller Barry Larkin. But as he heads into his sixth season feeling it like he's never felt it, there's still one more door he wants to open that would put him in the same zip code as the Reds Hall of Fame shortstop.

news

How Dr. Lou Doctored His Past To Put Bengals Defense At Head of The Class

The Bengals defense, which has dominated the last two NFL postseasons, is in crisis this offseason. Now that Lou Anarumo, their widely respected coordinator, has been conferred an honorary doctorate from his alma mater of Wagner College, what nickname should be used for the man whose units have allowed an average of 19 points in their seven playoff games?

news

Princeton's World-Class Iosivas Learning NFL To A Tee As Higgins Mentors

Like he did when he stunned his college track coach by adding five inches to his career-best high jump in the same meet, rookie wide receiver Andrei Iosivas has sensed his improvement leap during his brief Bengals career with the encouragement of fellow big body Tee Higgins.

Advertising