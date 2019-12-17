Quick Hits: Pro Bowl Second Half For Mixon; Shot-Gun Question; Draft Meetings Start But Not For Coaches; Taylor, A.J. Green To Consult On Game Status

SHOT GUN ANSWER: The biggest play of the game was the fourth-and-one the Patriots stuffed Mixon up the middle at the Patriots 30 in the second quarter after Mixon lined up next to quarterback Andy Dalton in the shot gun and Taylor took a little heat. Why not put Dalton under center? Here's what Taylor said:

"It gives the back great vision to hit it front side or back side. There are plays in the game plan. Later on we had a short yardage situation we got under center and tossed the ball. There are things that we did depending on how we game planned it. I feel like we put ourselves in good positon. There's a zone read element to it. It slows them up on the back side. It gives the back a little flexibility as opposed to being under center, it's a little harder. If you get any penetration up front, the backs have a harder time cutting back."

Coming into the game, Mixon was three-for-three on fourth-and-one. All out of shot gun.

"People remember the ones you don't get," Taylor said.

PATS RUSH: After the game, Bengals right end Sam Hubbard was stunned to hear the Patriots rushed for a season-high 175 yards. "I thought we had them under 100 heading into the fourth quarter," Hubbard said.

They did. With 99, to be exact. But led by old friend Rex Burkhead's 33-yard touchdown run, the Pats killed the clock with 76 yards on 14 carries in the fourth.

"You've got to be disciplined for the full game," said safety Shawn Williams. I feel like at the end we just kind of let some things go. Whether we were pressing to make a play or whatever it is, but Rex squirted out on us. The yards like that add up, 30, 40 yards."

It was the second straight week safety Jessie Bates III missed a tackle on a long run. But he wasn't the only guy missing tackles Sunday. According to profootballfocus.com he had three of the Bengals' 10 missed tackles. Taylor knows he's got guys trying maybe too hard to get turnovers. The Bengals are last in the league with 12.

"We need to keep punching at the ball and getting it out," Taylor said. You saw it happen in the second half at some times. (But) it leads to missed tackles. It's a double-edged sword. You reinforce it, you want it, they try to do it. But sometimes it gives up another two to three yards. It's an area we need to continue to improve."